Free Fire Holi Royale event: Jock Shock Bundle, Scythe - Techno, and more

The Free Fire Holi Royale is one of the many events that Garena has introduced in this game to celebrate the Indian festival Holi. It offers multiple themed items, some of the most interesting of which are the Jock Shock Bundle and the Scythe - Techno. The best part of this event is that it doesn’t require gamers to spend diamonds; they will be able to make the spins by spending gold.

As such, players who usually don’t have the former currency will also be able to participate in this Luck Royale and get the available rewards. Free Fire Holy Royale will run only for a limited period, so gamers must act fast to make the most of it.

Free Fire Holi Royale guide

Holi Royale is the new event inside the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Holi Royale made its way into the title on March 15, 2024, offering a variety of amazing items, including costumes, skins, and more. To make this in-game festival of colors even more rewarding, Garena has specified that players are guaranteed to receive an outfit in less than 100 spins.

Every spin in the newly commenced Free Fire event will cost users a total of 1,000 gold, whereas 10+1 spins have been made available for 10,000 gold. When you use a spin, you'll get one of the following items, which will then be withdrawn from this reward pool:

Scythe - Techno

Jock Shock Bundle

Prismatic Warrior Bundle

Jeep - Holi Swagger

Backpack - Techno Joy

Technocity Banner

Technojoy Avatar

Funfair Hare (Top) - 3/7/15 Days

Funflair Hare (Top) - 3/7/15 Days

Hotshot Male (Top) - 3/7/15 Days

Dazzling Diva (Head) - 3/7/15 Days

Diva Dip Dye - 3/7/15 Days

Diva Dreadlocks - 3/7/15 Days

Hotshot Male (Bottom) - 3/7/15 Days

Hotshot Female (Bottom) - 3/7/15 Days

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

If gamers have loads of gold stored up, the Free Fire Holi Royale is the perfect opportunity to cash out the in-game currency and receive several amazing rewards. Since no diamonds are involved here, they won't have to think twice before using spins.

Steps to access the Free Fire Holi Royale event and get the rewards

Follow the steps to get the rewards via the event (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps to access Free Fire Holi Royale and use spins:

Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title on your mobile device.

Step 2: Navigate to the Luck Royale section and find the Holi Royale event. Two spin-related options will be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: Spend gold on the preferred option to get the reward(s).

After receiving the Scythe, you can equip it via the Weapons tab, whereas the outfits can be equipped through the Vault tab.

Besides this Luck Royale, a new Thompson Royale has also made its way into the battle royale title. It offers several themed gun skins for the eponymous SMG.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.