Free Fire Ice Feather top up event: How to get free Katana skin and more rewards

Diamonds are imperative in Free Fire, as most items require premium in-game currency. Players even need diamonds to change their IGN, and this itself forms sufficient ground for elevating its importance within the game.

Typically, players must pay actual money in order to obtain diamonds. The game also has regular top-up events, providing incentives like additional items and extra in-game currency to acquire diamonds.

The new top up event in the game is Ice Feather Top Up, which provides multiple cosmetics.

Ice Feather Top Up in Free Fire offers Katana skin and Bandana

After the completion of the Less is More event, the game started with the Ice Feather Top Up on 8 December. It features two items that users may acquire by recharging 500 diamonds by 12 December 2021. The list of items along with the rewards include:

Purchase 200 diamonds to receive free Katana - Ice Feather

Purchase 500 diamonds to receive free Roaring Bandana

The event will be running till 12 December (Image via Free Fire)

Both rewards are technically available for free, considering that the objective is to purchase a given number of diamonds, and not spend them. However, it is crucial to note that users will have to shell out real money to get the diamonds.

Steps to top up diamonds and get the rewards

SInce external websites like GamesKharido and Codashop are unavailable, users have to rely on the top up from within the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the + button beside the diamonds to open the top up options.

Step 2: Next, purchase the requisite number of diamonds as desired.

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, go to the events tab, select Ice Feather Top Up, and claim the rewards.

The Bandana will be available in the vault, and Katana can be collected from the weapons section.

Since several Luck Royale and other events are available within the game, this is an excellent offer to purchase in-game currency, as players will get additional items with the game.

