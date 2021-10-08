Aditech's Free Fire ID, stats, income, and headshot percentage in October 2021

Atharvaditya Singh Rao is an extremely popular Indian content creator who produces videos featuring Garena Free Fire. For those wondering, he is the one behind the prominent Aditech YouTube channel, which currently has over 4.35 million subscribers.

On top of that, his videos have collectively received over 399.39 million views at the time of writing.

Aditech's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 779084851.

Lifetime stats

Aditech's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Aditech has competed in 5318 squad games in Free Fire and has bagged 2238 first-place finishes, converting to a win rate of 42.08%. He has 13891 kills with 4366 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio and headshot rate of 4.51 and 31.43%, respectively.

In duo mode, he has stood victorious in 217 of 2232 matches, which adds to a win percentage of 9.72%. In the process, he has racked up 4347 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.16. He has 1577 headshots at a rate of 36.28%.

Finally, Aditech has featured in 2036 solo games and has won 211 games, resulting in a win ratio of 10.36%. With 3775 kills and 1557 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.07 and a headshot percentage of 41.25%

Ranked stats

Aditech's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the present season, Aditech has made 113 appearances in squad mode and has remained unbeaten in 52, leading to a win percentage of 46.01%. With a K/D ratio of 5.64, he has cumulated 344 kills, out of which there are 114 headshots for a rate of 33.14%.

The prominent YouTuber has played four duo matches and has secured three kills with a 0.75 K/D ratio. Out of these, two are headshots, ensuring a headshot percentage of 66.67%.

Income

Aditech's income on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, the estimates of Aditech's monthly and yearly earnings are stated between 12.5K - $200.5K and $150.4K - $2.4 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Aditech has been creating content on YouTube for a few years and his channel has seen tremendous growth. The channel currently contains 300 videos, the most watched of which has 12 million views.

Also Read

According to Social Blade, Aditech has accumulated 420 thousand subscribers and 50.13 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Aditech plays more games in Free Fire

Edited by Siddharth Satish