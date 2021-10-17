Free Fire ID of AS Gaming: Lifetime stats, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, real name, and more

Many Indian Free Fire content creators have risen tremendously in the past few years due to the game's mass popularity in the country. One such famous figure is Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming.

He has amassed a sizable following on YouTube, with a massive subscriber count of over 14.6 million. At the time of writing, the videos on his channel have accumulated 1.85 billion views.

AS Gaming’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID is 169525329. The following are the stats of the YouTuber as of 17 October:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

In 7880-lifetime squad matches, AS Gaming has secured 1229 victories, having a win percentage of 15.59%. With 20584 frags, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The content creator has featured in 2242 duo matches and has come out on top on 312 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 13.91%. He has racked up 6127 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.17.

AS Gaming has competed in 2733 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 354 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 12.95%. In the process, the internet star has 10191 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, AS Gaming has appeared in 34 squad matches and has 8 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 23.52%. He has accumulated 137 kills in this mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.27.

In duo mode, he has played 23 games and has bagged 43 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 1.87.

Sahil Rana participated in one solo match as well and notched two kills.

AS Gaming’s earnings

Earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, the estimated monthly and yearly earnings of Sahil Rana from the AS Gaming YouTube channel are between $32K - $512.5K and $384.4K - $6.1 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

AS Gaming has gathered a large number of subscribers and views over the last few years. His YouTube channel presently has 637 videos, the most-watched of which has 23 million views.

According to Social Blade, AS Gaming has garnered 500k subscribers and 128.12 million views in the previous 30 days.

Note: The preceding statistics were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as AS Gaming plays more games.

