Free Fire ID of Happy Prince Gaming: Stats, headshots, K/D ratio and more

Happy Prince Gaming is a well-known name in the Indian Free Fire community. He is recognized for his amusing commentary on videos related to the fast-paced battle royale title. He has seen a massive rise in popularity during recent years, emerging as one of the country’s top content creators.

The YouTube channel of Happy Prince Gaming now has a total of over 5.96 million subscribers. In addition, his view count has surpassed the 356.63 million mark.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Happy Prince Gaming’s is 124618683. Here are his stats as of today, 18 October 2021:

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Happy Prince Gaming has 8421 squad games to his name and has 1747 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 20.74%. He has bagged 24580 kills in the process, out of which there are 6504 headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.68 and a headshot percentage of 26.46%.

He has played 1434 duo matches and has been victorious on 274 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 19.10%. With a total of 3849 frags and 1013 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.32 and a headshot rate 26.32%.

The YouTuber has made 1387 appearances in lifetime solo games and has triumphed in 154 of them, resulting in a win ratio of 11.10%. With a K/D ratio of 2.90 and a headshot percentage of 34.02%, Happy Prince Gaming has 3577 kills and 1217 headshots.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Happy Prince Gaming has outclassed his enemies in 47 of 378 squad matches, maintaining a win percentage of 12.43%. He has secured 1529 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.62. In these, the content creator has 784 headshots for a rate of 51.28%.

He has played six duo games as well and has 24 kills, upholding a 4.00 K/D ratio. The player has 14 headshots, maintaining a headshot percentage of 58.33%.

Apart from this, Happy Prince Gaming has taken part in a single solo ranked match.

YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming has been running his YouTube channel for the last few years. His channel currently has 347 videos, and the highest-viewed video has 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, the prominent figure has gained 220 thousand subscribers and 18.78 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The statistics mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Happy Prince Gaming plays more games in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish