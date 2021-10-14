Free Fire ID of Jonty Gaming: Stats, K/D, win ratio, and monthly earnings in October 2021

Ajay "Jonty" Saini is a professional Free Fire gamer, representing one of the most successful Indian Free Fire teams - Team Elite. Along with this, he is also a famous content creator with his YouTube channel Jonty Gaming boasting 2.92 million subscribers.

The player regularly uploads tips and tricks, videos, and other entertaining content that have netted him a total view count of 187 million.

What is Jonty Gaming's UID and Free Fire stats?

Jonty Gaming's user ID is 180830489, and his stats as of October 14, 2021 in Free Fire are given below:

Lifetime stats

Jonty Gaming has 58211 eliminations in the squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has engaged in 17841 squad matches and bettered his opponents on 6613 occasions. It results in a win ratio of 37.07%. The player boasts 58211 frags along with a K/D ratio of 5.18.

He has participated in 2086 duo matches, winning 503 of these for a win rate of 24.11%. The player has attained 6768 kills at a kill-to-death ratio of 4.28.

The YouTuber has featured in 4820 games and has stood undefeated in 699, leading to a win percentage of 14.50%. Jonty Gaming has registered 14458 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Jonty Gaming has only played 2 solo matches (Image via Free Fire)

Jonty Gaming has played 285 squad matches this, getting the first position on 77 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 27.01%. With 1300 kills, he uploads a K/D ratio of 6.25.

He has a single Booyah in 5 duo games, sustaining a win rate of 20%. In these games, he has racked up 15 kills, clocking a 3.75-K/D ratio.

Lastly, the content creator has two solo matches against his name and has accumulated six frags leading to a K/D ratio of 3.

Note: Jonty Gaming's stats are recorded on October 14, 2021 and these will change as he features in more games.

Income

Jonty Gaming has gained 1.34 million views last month (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade's website, Jonty Gaming is estimated to earn within the range of $336 - $5.4K per month from his YouTube channel. The yearly total is around $4K - $64.5K.

YouTube channel

Jonty Gaming has been uploading Free Fire-related videos for a while now, with the first upload dating back to November 2018. Currently, his subscriber count stands at 2.92 million, while he has earned 187 million views in total.

Edited by R. Elahi