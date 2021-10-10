Free Fire ID of Pahadi Gamer: Lifetime stats, K/D ratio, earnings, and more in October 2021

Lokesh Karakoti, aka Pahadi, is a well-known figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He is regarded as one of the top esports athletes in the country, and he is currently a member of the prominent roster - Team Elite.

Aside from that, he maintains two YouTube channels, Pahadi Gamer and Pahadi Gaming, with 1.34 million and 1.3 million subscribers, respectively. Lokesh Karakoti also has 345 thousand Instagram followers.

Pahadi Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

The popular figure has maintained brilliant lifetime stats in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Pahadi Gamer has made a total of 22035 appearances in the squad mode and has 5407 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 24.53%. With 71206 kills, the player has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.28.

Coming to the duo games, he has bettered his foes in 229 of the 2034 matches, which comes down to a win ratio of 11.25%. He has accumulated 4420 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Lokesh Karakoti has played 1673 solo games and has stood victorious in 276, translating to a win percentage of 16.49%. In the process, he has bagged 5841 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer hasn't played any ranked duo matches in the current season (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Pahadi Gamer has featured in 195 squad games and had a win tally of 39, equating to a win ratio of 20.00%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 5.97, he has 931 frags.

Finally, the YouTuber has also played a single solo match.

Earnings

Pahadi Gamer's earnings mentioned on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Lokesh Karakoti’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings from the Pahadi Gamer YouTube channel lie between $571 – $9.1k and $6.8k - $109.6k, respectively.

YouTube channel

Also Read

As previously stated, Lokesh Karakoti is an esports athlete who runs multiple YouTube channels. He regularly posts content and streams battle royale title on both of them. Over that period, he has amassed enormous numbers in terms of both subscribers and views.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Pahadi Gamer plays more games in Free Fire.

Edited by Srijan Sen