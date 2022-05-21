Free Fire ID signature trick: How to get colored text and unique fonts in May 2022

Almost every game provides an opportunity for users to make in-game customizations, and the same is true for Garena Free Fire. Making changes as per the gamer's choice makes the experience more personalized and user-friendly.

In Garena Free Fire, players can choose a custom nickname for themselves while also customizing the guild and pet names. Thus, stylish fonts and symbols are pretty popular among gamers, and many even use several name generator websites for the same.

Garena Free Fire: Guide to creating colorful ID signature with unique fonts (May 2022)

How users can create colored ID signatures with unique fonts (Image via Garena)

Apart from the names for profiles, pets, and guilds, users can also create unique ID signatures (slogans), which they can showcase in-game. They can also employ various fonts and symbols alongside different for their ID signatures.

Usually, changing the name for the game account, pet, or guild in Garena Free Fire costs diamonds, but ID signatures can be altered multiple times without paying anything. Thus, players don't have to worry about wasting diamonds or gold.

As already mentioned, gamers can create colorful signatures with different fonts and symbols. Using the hex codes for colors, they can do the same and use a name generator website to copy a unique font.

The hex codes for different colors are given below, which users can copy and paste within enclosed brackets before their ID signature in the game:

White - FFFFFF

Silver - C0C0C0

Maroon - 800000

Blue - 0000FF

Purple - 800080

Green - 008000

Yellow - FFFF00

Fuchsia - FF00FF

Orange - FFA500

Aqua - 00FFFF

Red - FF0000

Readers should paste the signature in the given box (Image via Garena)

Here's how to create or customize an ID signature with a unique font in the Garena's BR shooter:

Step 1: Launch Free Fire and click on the profile icon in the top-left corner of the lobby to access the game account settings.

Step 2: To make the changes, players must stay on the "Gallery" tab and press the yellow-colored "settings" icon to access the "Player info."

Step 3: The "Signature" box will be available at the bottom of the "Basic" tab. They can use a special font from a name generator website and paste the desired signature, as shown in the image above.

It has been already mentioned that there is no limit on tweaking the ID signature, but in the case of nicknames, individuals will have to pay 390 diamonds (or 39 diamonds for the Name Change Card).

Note: Free Fire has been banned in the Indian region as of February 2022. Users can access their game accounts via the MAX variant.

Edited by Ravi Iyer