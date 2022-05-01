How to get free diamonds for Free Fire and FF MAX on Android (May 2022)

Diamonds alongside gold provide a way to make transactions in Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant. Users can earn gold by playing matches and completing tasks in either game, while diamonds can be bought using money or Google Play balance or gift cards, in the case of Android devices.

However, not everyone can afford to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX or the original title because many users are still teenagers who are not financially independent. Thus, they indulge in illegitimate practices like using diamond generators to acquire in-game currency.

However, one must note that these diamond generators and hacks are nothing more than fraud, and one should avoid them at any cost. Thus, it leaves users looking for legitimate methods to buy diamonds in the game. They can have a look at the same in the following section.

The best ways to claim free diamonds in Free Fire and FF MAX on Android (May 2022)

1) GPT apps and websites

GPT apps and websites allow users to get several rewards, including gift cards. Their only requirement is to complete specific tasks, including taking the surveys, answering the quizzes, playing games, watching videos, etc.

Thus, players will have to consider apps that provide Google Play gift cards or other transferrable rewards that allow users to get free diamonds. Some popular GPT apps are available in the Play Store or PollPe, Poll Pay, SB Answer, and Easy Rewards.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Apart from the GPT apps, Google Opinion Rewards is a decent option that allows users to purchase diamonds in the game directly. After answering surveys on different topics, players can earn Google Play balance which will further help them claim diamonds for free.

Players must note that the availability of surveys is not as consistent as the previous method. Moreover, the surveys are based on one's search history, travel history (based on location access), certain places that users visited, or any random topics to get users' opinions.

3) Giveaways and custom room matches

Many Free Fire streamers often organize giveaways to enhance the engagement on their channel. These giveaway contests, on many occasions, are based on the luck of users. However, custom room matches allow users to get rewards like diamonds by winning privately organized games.

4) Redemption codes and Booyah App

Booyah App and Rewards redemption website are two additional ways to acquire free diamond rewards in the game. The former allows users to grab prizes after registering a specific watch time, while the latter grants reward after players have used particular codes.

However, one should note that the availability of diamonds as free rewards is not specified. Players may or may not get diamond rewards in Free Fire and FF MAX from the Booyah app and rewards redemption website sooner.

