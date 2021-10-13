Free Fire ID of Sooneeta: Account stats, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings in October 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, better known as Sooneeta, is a prominent figure in the Free Fire community. She is a member of the Team Lava roster and also runs a YouTube channel where she posts content featuring the battle royale game.

Sooneeta has amassed a tremendous following over the last few years, and she currently has over 4.37 million subscribers. In addition, her videos have received a total of 345.13 million views.

Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has a win tally of 5221 in 22495 lifetime squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 23.20%. She has bagged 54960 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.18.

In duo mode, she has bettered her foes in 297 of 1919 games, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.47%. With 3506 frags, she has managed a K/D ratio of 2.16.

The internet star has stood victorious in 65 of the 905 solo matches she has appeared in, equating to a win ratio of 7.18%. In the process, she has 1427 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.70.

Ranked stats

Sooneeta's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has competed in 387 squad games in the current season and has come out on top in 193 matches, retaining a win percentage of 49.87%. With a K/D ratio of 8.62, she has racked up 1672 frags.

Meanwhile, she has played 11 duo matches and has two Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 18.18%. Sooneeta has notched 43 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Finally, she has featured in three solo games and has 13 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Monthly earnings

Here are the earnings of Sooneeta on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta's estimated monthly earnings lie in the range of $2.5K to $39.7K.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta has created videos around Garena Free Fire on a regular basis throughout the last few years. The Nepalese YouTuber presently has 712 videos on her channel, with the most-watched video having 25 million views.

According to Social Blade, she has garnered 120 thousand subscribers and 9.91 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Sooneeta plays more games in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish