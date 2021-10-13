Free Fire ID of Sooneeta: Account stats, K/D ratio, and monthly earnings in October 2021

Sunita Thapa Magar, better known as Sooneeta, is a prominent figure in the Free Fire community. She is a member of the Team Lava roster and also runs a YouTube channel where she posts content featuring the battle royale game.
Sooneeta has amassed a tremendous following over the last few years, and she currently has over 4.37 million subscribers. In addition, her videos have received a total of 345.13 million views.
Sooneeta's Free Fire ID and stats
Her Free Fire ID is 131311296.
Lifetime stats
Sooneeta has a win tally of 5221 in 22495 lifetime squad matches, resulting in a win rate of 23.20%. She has bagged 54960 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.18.
In duo mode, she has bettered her foes in 297 of 1919 games, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.47%. With 3506 frags, she has managed a K/D ratio of 2.16.
The internet star has stood victorious in 65 of the 905 solo matches she has appeared in, equating to a win ratio of 7.18%. In the process, she has 1427 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.70.
Ranked stats
Sooneeta has competed in 387 squad games in the current season and has come out on top in 193 matches, retaining a win percentage of 49.87%. With a K/D ratio of 8.62, she has racked up 1672 frags.
Meanwhile, she has played 11 duo matches and has two Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 18.18%. Sooneeta has notched 43 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.78.
Finally, she has featured in three solo games and has 13 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.33.
Monthly earnings
According to Social Blade, Sooneeta's estimated monthly earnings lie in the range of $2.5K to $39.7K.
YouTube channel
Sooneeta has created videos around Garena Free Fire on a regular basis throughout the last few years. The Nepalese YouTuber presently has 712 videos on her channel, with the most-watched video having 25 million views.
According to Social Blade, she has garnered 120 thousand subscribers and 9.91 million views in the last 30 days alone.
Note: The stats mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Sooneeta plays more games in Free Fire.