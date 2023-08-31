Free Fire India pre-registration on Google Play Store: Steps and more

Garena’s popular Battle Royale title, Free Fire, is returning to India after a year-long ban. The Indian government had banned all Chinese applications in the country, and this game, along with PUBG, was also included in that list. The concern regarding the data security was the main reason behind it. However, fans of the game have been waiting for the return of this BR title ever since.

Now, the developer is about to relaunch the title as an India-exclusive application called Free Fire India. Even though there is still time before the title launches, fans are looking for ways to pre-register it. This article will provide all the information you need to know about the process.

Pre-register Free Fire India from the official link

In a recent press conference, Garena revealed that the exclusive application is about to launch in India, and will be available for download on September 5, 2023.

However, since the posts from the official Instagram page of the game have announced that pre-registration for the title is open, gamers are desperately searching for the option.

If you search for the game on the Google Play Store now, it only shows results for Free Fire MAX and the pre-registration option for Indus Battle Royale Mobile by SuperGaming SG.

In the official trailer that is also available on their Instagram page, the game collaborated with some of the legendary athletes of India, including Sunil Chettri, Leander Paes, and more. In the caption, it mentions that the link to pre-register for Free Fire India is on the bio of the page.

Follow these steps to pre-register now:

Step 1: Click on the aforementioned link to land on the official pre-registration page on the Google Play Store.

Click on the aforementioned link to land on the official pre-registration page on the Google Play Store. Step 2: Now click on the Install button.

Now click on the Install button. Step 3: A flash message will tell you that the game will automatically install when it’s available.

Now sit back and relax. Your favorite BR title will be automatically installed on your phone as soon as it launches on September 5, 2023.

Indian gamers have waited for a long time for Garena’s BR title. The game has witnessed plenty changes in the past year, and the same can be expected in Free Fire India as well thanks to its exclusivity.

