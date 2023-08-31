Free Fire India unban: When will the game return to download for players?

The unban of Free Fire was music to the fans' ears, as they had been yearning for this day relentlessly. In February 2022, the Indian government banned multiple Chinese applications, citing data security reasons. Rumors also started gathering after BGMI's return in the country, and big names of the professional circuit such as Diptanshu Saini of Chemin Esports and others claim of the games’ unban.

Despite these speculations, players could not raise their hopes up as Garena had yet to break their silence back then. But now, the launch of Free Fire India, an India-exclusive app, has been officially announced, and it has spread like wildfire among fans. This article sums up the turn of events that led to the unban and the release date of the game.

Can Free Fire be downloaded in India this year?

Expand Tweet

The morning of August 31, 2023, brought good news to all the Indian fans eagerly awaiting the unban of their favorite BR title. Garena’s press conference today reveals the game's return to the country on September 5, 2023, with an India-exclusive application called Free Fire India. According to Vaibhav Das Mundhra, the Senior Manager and Game Producer from Garena:

“Free Fire India will be an India-exclusive app. It will come with content and features that are specific to the Indian market.”

Diptanshu Saini's Instagram story first sparked the rumors. (Image via Instagram/diptanshu36)

As per recent news, Garena has been in talks with the UP government and Yotta, a Hiranandani Group company, where they signed an MOU, which sparked rumors about the game's return to the country.

Since then, there have been stories of Diptanshu Saini, the co-founder of Chemin Esports, and other creators like Gyan Gaming claiming the game's return to India.

Finally, after a month of speculation, the game will return with MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador. The game has also launched its comeback trailer, featuring India's top athletes like Sunil Chettri, Saina Nehwal, and more.

With the game’s long-awaited comeback next week, the esports athletes will soon return to full-fledged practice, with the two slots in the FFWS 2023 slot division by region still up for grabs.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.