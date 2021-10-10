Free Fire India server redeem code details: List of special codes released in October 2021 (with rewards)

Not every Free Fire player can spend diamonds on purchasing cosmetic items. Because of this, they increasingly rely on alternative methods, with events and redeem codes being two of them. Many players favor redeem codes because they are easy to use and claimed on the official Rewards Redemption Site.

These codes are released by developers frequently but have their downsides as well – expiry and server restriction. Here is a list of codes that worked on the Indian Free Fire server.

Free Fire redeem codes released for Indian server in October 2021

Only a single code has been released which works for the Indian server. It is as follows:

Redeem code: 8NARH5K2T6SP

The reward for this redeem code is the 2x UMP Cataclysm weapon loot crate.

Codes for other regions

1) MCPBKGXUA5YU: Lively Beast Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore)

2) VBWVF9MG7EGT: Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate and Incubator Voucher (Europe)

3) HEJT6AYNCDXU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

4) MCPB3F6HPZQD: 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore)

5) FF10X5A89WNF: Psycho Maniac (Head) and Halloween Triple Loot Crate (Indonesia)

6) NKSC7G8C2QM5: Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC)

7) 42TPG5PJQF6N: 1x Incubator Voucher (Europe)

8) N8XDCTJ36M26: 1x Incubator Voucher + 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Europe)

9) FFESP5M1MVBN: Titanium Weapon Loot Crate (Indonesia)

10) W4GPFVK2MR2C – Spikey Spine Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC)

11) GY359T7Y9EXM: Max Surfboard, 3x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 2x UMP Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

12) FREEFIREBR21: CBF Blue Ball Box and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Brazil)

13) TJTWDZN42QNG: Matryoshka Army Parachute (Singapore)

14) RE7RDNR8H9PB: 2x Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore)

15) DRQHK85G59ER: Matryoshka Surfboard (Singapore)

16) XUQXUKZTVR7R: 2x Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore)

17) FE8AMK6NZWDY: Moco Doll Backpack (Singapore)

18) 726HS43XERPS: Matryoshka Loot Box (Singapore)

19) TG6UFWHZCZ22: Regal Adornment banner and Regal Gold avatar (Singapore)

20) 98V26BZA2UA5: 5x Chrono Box and 5x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

21) 8ZUGJWY6WFCT: Celebrate emote and 15x pet food (Europe)

22) VT2ZXFGPKXK6: Abyssal Weapon Loot Crate (NA/US/SAC)

23) 76AVUN8V4YVF: 1x Incubator Voucher (Europe)

Users should keep in mind that all these codes were released earlier this month and may have expired. In that case, they will see an error message on their screen when they try to redeem it.

Guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: As mentioned earlier, Free Fire has a website where players can utilize the redeem code - the Rewards Redemption Site. Gamers can be accessed through the link below:

To visit Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Step 2: The next step is to sign in after reaching the website. It has to be done through the platform associated with their Free Fire account.

Log in through any one platform on Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Free FIre)

To utilize the Free Fire redemption code, those with guest accounts will first have to bind them.

Step 3: They must then paste the code into the text box after logging in. To complete the redemption process for the redeem code, gamers will have to tap "Confirm."

Paste the respective redeem code and tap "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: The rewards will subsequently be sent to the respective account of the player. They can be claimed through the in-game mail section.

