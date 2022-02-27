Free Fire India unban dates on internet are fake and cannot be believed

It's been more than twelve days since the Free Fire ban in India, and the servers for the game are still online. Players have faced login issues on networks like Airtel and BSNL, but the game is pretty much playable throughout the country.

The game's availability in the country has sparked "unban" rumors. The rumors have been supported as the MAX variant is still accessible in India.

Moreover, many users have come across "unban" dates for Free Fire in India. Although the claim seems questionable, many fans have started believing that the Garena Free Fire ban might get repealed in India.

Free Fire ban: Why the unban dates are fake and shouldn't be believed

The claim that Garena's flagship battle royale game will become available in India on a specific date is incorrect. The reason behind the "unban" dates being fake is Garena itself. The popular BR title's publisher company has tweaked its Indian social media handles.

The official Indian social media handles are now linked to the MAX variant rather than the original game. The decision from Garena's side showed their willingness to focus on running operations in India while also avoiding the chance of garnering any legal hassle.

Garena has also removed the original game logo from the posts on their Indian social media accounts. These developments are more than enough to refute any rumors regarding the "unban" dates that surfaced on the internet a few days back.

Readers should note that there is little to no chance for the Indian government to revoke its decision to block 54 apps. Interestingly, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology banned the said applications on the allegations of collecting highly-sensitive user data.

