Free Fire India unban: Is the game returning to the country as Free Fire Max?

The Free Fire India unban situation is looking more possible now than ever before. Fans have been speculating about the return of Garena’s popular battle royale title in the country. Since its ban over a year ago in India, it has kept its vast playerbase waiting. However, after the Battlegrounds Mobile India unban, the wait for Free Fire (FF) gamers might also end soon.

Diptanshu Saini, the co-founder of Chemin Esports, shared an interesting story through Instagram about a month ago that sparked rumors about Free Fire's unban in India again. There have also been plenty of other news and rumors, including claims from Gyan Gaming, photoshoot snippets, and more, that have brought a glimmer of hope for fans.

Is Free Fire's unban possible in India? Streamer Gyan Gaming sparks rumors

Gyan Gaming's Instagram story indicates the game's possible return (Image via Instagram/gyangaming)

One recent Instagram story from Gyan Gaming, a popular PC and mobile game streamer from India, revealed the chances of Garena Free Fire's return in the country. The story, as can be seen in the image, claims the title will return in September. Further, this is not the only news supporting the Free Fire India unban claims.

A mysterious photoshoot went viral on August 28, 2023, sharing glimpses of cosplayers dressed as popular FF characters Hayato, Maxim, and Kelly, roaming around Mumbai.

In these Images, Hayato is traveling in Mumbai’s famous local train, while Maxim and Kelly are enjoying the famous street food and more. These images look like photoshoot snippets. As such, many fans believe this is a PR move by the developers to catch the attention of their Indian audience. In that case, the game will then be launched soon to increased hype.

Also, it is no secret for followers of the game that the FFWS 2023 slot division has already been announced. However, there are two slots for a region that have been left empty. Rumors suggest that these slots were left empty to accommodate Indian teams in the tournament following the game’s unban.

However, as per the most reliable news about the game’s unban as of now, the BR title might not come back in its original name. It might make a return as a re-launch of Free Fire MAX.

Diptanshu Saini's Instagram story (Imag via his official Instagram account)

After the Instagram story from Diptanshu Saini, co-founder of Chemin Esports, Sportskeeda asked him about the Free Fire India unban. He talked about the chances of the game’s return as a rebrand of the MAX version in the country.

To clarify, Garena's BR title was banned along with other Chinese applications in the country. However, the MAX version of the game, which offers similar gameplay but enhanced visuals, is still available via digital storefronts in the country.

That concludes everything we know about the possible Free Fire India unban so far. However, fans are advised to wait for any news or announcement from Garena’s side before fueling their expectations of the game’s return.

