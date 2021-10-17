Free Fire Indian server redeem code for today (FFIC 2021): Free skins, gold token and more

The FFIC (Free Fire India Championship) finals were conducted today, and users were able to witness some stellar action. Like most of the other major tournaments, the developers set certain live-viewership milestones for a variety of rewards.

All three were crossed during the stream, and users have been provided with a redeem code that features several skins. However, they have to use it as soon as possible since the code may expire very soon.

New India server Free Fire redeem code for today

Redeem code: FFICJGW9NKYT (India server)

Rewards: Pickup Truck - Fancy Ride, Custom Room Card, Mag-7 Executioner, and FFIC Gold Token.

It’s the perfect opportunity for the players to obtain the rewards mentioned above. They can later use the FFIC Gold Token to claim one of the following items in-game:

One-Finger Pushup

Skyler

Beaston

M4A1 - FFCS

Note: Since Free Fire redeem codes have a server restriction, they only work for a specific region. Hence, only those who have an account on the Indian server will be able to redeem the code mentioned above.

Steps of redemption

Most Free Fire players will be aware that the redeem code has to be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site. Here's a link to the website.

Step 1: Through the link provided earlier, users can visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Next, they can log in using their accounts.

After reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in through one of the ways (Image via Free Fire)

Anyone who has a guest account will need to link them to one of the provided options in order to be eligible to use the redeem code.

Step 2: Subsequently, they can paste the “FFICJGW9NKYT” redeem code into the text box. Once the redeem code has been entered, individuals should press the “Confirm” button to complete the redemption process.

Subsequently, gamers have to enter the code mentioned above to the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After gamers have redeemed the code, they can claim the rewards through the in-game mail in Free Fire.

If users receive an error message during the redemption process, it’s possible that the code has expired or isn’t available in their region.

Codes may also take up to 24 hours to redeem and for the rewards to reflect in a player's account.

