Free Fire Indian server rewards for today (11 November 2021): Get free Violet Threat Bundle and more

Events in Garena Free Fire are among the most common ways for players to obtain rewards at a reduced cost. As a result, users are constantly on the lookout for the arrival of new events in the game.

Numerous unique events are currently running on the Indian server of Free Fire, and they offer a wide range of incentives. Players can obtain a seven-day trial of the Violet Threat Bundle, vouchers, and many other items.

Indian server rewards in Free Fire for today (11 November 2021)

New Map Challenge

New Map Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

Purgatory Map has been added to the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire, and several events have made their way relating to the same. In the “New Map Challenge,” an exclusive backpack skin Phantom Predator, is up for grabs.

Here are the exact objectives and prizes:

Get 1 Booyah in New Map: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Get 3 Booyahs in New Map: 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

Get 5 Booyahs in New Map: Phantom Predator Backpack

Free Custom Room Cards

Free Custom Room Cards (Image via Free Fire)

The event started on 10 November and will run until 16 November. Players can sign in to the game every day to claim different rewards. If they have logged in on both days (11 November and 12 November) individuals can now claim a Diamond Royale Voucher and Weapon Royale Voucher.

They will subsequently be able to redeem other items in the coming days.

1-Everyday Play Reward

1-Everyday Play Reward (Image via Free Fire)

Players can get a seven-day trial of the Violet Threat Bundle and a free Diamond Royale Voucher through this event. They need to play Free Fire for a total duration of 30 minutes in order to be eligible to claim the rewards.

After Party (Diwali)

After Party (Image via Free Fire)

The After Party event is coming to an end today. Essentially, players had to collect the “Present Token” by completing daily missions and then redeem the required prize.

Gold Royale Voucher, Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate, and Craftland Room Card are among the items available.

Apart from these, a top-up event is also running in Garena Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish