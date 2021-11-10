How to get free Phantom Predator backpack in Free Fire today (10 November 2021)

Events are added to Garena Free Fire periodically and are the primary means for players to obtain free rewards. Players eagerly await the inclusion of additional ones. Several have recently been added to the battle royale title to mark the release of the Purgatory Map for Clash Squad mode.

Players can obtain a variety of incentives through them after completing the required objectives. The Phantom Predator backpack skin is one of the items up for grabs.

Free Fire: A guide on getting a free Phantom Predator backpack

Phantom Predator backpack in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The new event’s name is “New Map Challenge,” It will be running in the game between 10-14 November. As mentioned above, players have to complete specific tasks to get the items. They are:

Booyah 1 time on new CS map: 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Booyah 3 times on new CS map: 2x Diamond Royale Voucher

Booyah 5 times on new CS map: Phantom Predator backpack.

Hence, users need to get five wins on the newly introduced map for the Clash Squad mode to get the Phantom Predator backpack skin.

Apart from this, there are a few other events, and players can check out the entire calendar of events in the image below:

This is the event calendar for CS New Map Launch (Image via Free Fire)

Steps to claim backpack skin in Free Fire

Once the user has completed the task mentioned above, they can follow these steps to redeem the exclusive skin:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press the “Calendar” icon to visit the events section. Next, head over to the “CS New Map Launch” tab.

Players can click this icon to reach the events section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Under that, users will have to find the “New Map Challenge” event.

A claim option will be present beside the prize after completing the task (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: There will be a “Claim” option next to the reward, and individuals can click that to redeem the individual item.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once the backpack has been redeemed, it can be equipped from the “Collection” tab in the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen