Free Fire Indian server rewards for today (31 October 2021): Get free Gloo Wall skin

Players should resort to events or redeem codes to get free items in Free Fire. The most exclusive items present in the battle royale title require them to shell out premium in-game currency, i.e., diamonds.

Over the past week, numerous events based on Diwali celebrations have kicked off on the Indian server of Free Fire, offering tons of exclusive themed items. The list of prizes that players can obtain includes skins, bundles, costumes and several other rewards.

How to get free rewards in Free Fire Indian server (31 October 2021)

Rang De Rangoli

Rang De Rangoli offers an exclusive costume bundle (Image via Free Fire)

A chance to win the Desi Gangster Bundle is present in the Rang De Rangoli event. Initially, players must choose a Rangoli design/pattern and fill it with colors using paintbrush tokens.

The Desi Gangster Bundle will be available for redemption once Rangoli has been completed.

Charge the Portal

Charge The Portal features free gun skins and pets (Image via Free Fire)

Charge The Portal started on 25 October in Free Fire and will be available for users until 7 November. During the event, gamers have to complete daily missions, which will reward them with energy points.

There are three different milestone prizes that individuals will receive upon collecting a specific number of points:

50 energy points: Claim one of the four gun skins

90 energy points: Claim one of the five pets

130 energy points: Claim one of the four gun skins

Pick Diwali Hampers

Pick Diwali Hampers comprises loot crates, skins and more (Image via Free Fire)

Pick Diwali Hampers grants players a variety of free items, and they have an option to choose the rewards they want to receive. To begin, gamers have to navigate to the event interface and pick their desired prizes for the event's third, fifth, and seventh days.

The items for the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 6th day are fixed.

Top-up event

Free Gloo Wall skin is up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Top-up events essentially reward players for purchasing a specified quantity of diamonds. As a result, they are ideal for people who often buy the respective in-game currency.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the ongoing one, players will be getting 3x AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate and Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills by purchasing 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively.

Edited by Srijan Sen