Free Fire Indian Server rewards for today (December 10): Get free Roaring Bandana and Red Robster Bundle

To obtain free rewards in Free Fire, players must primarily rely on in-game events. As a result, whenever a new event begins, there is always great excitement among players.

At the time of writing, several events based on the Free Fire x Money Heist are running on the Indian server, through which gamers are eligible to get their hands on several themed rewards.

Here’s a guide on the same.

How to get free rewards in Free Fire Indian Server today (10 December)

Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run

Plan Bermuda: Raid and Run (Image via Free Fire)

During this event, players will need to obtain Heist Gold via after-match drops and daily missions. Each token accounts for 1 ton and can be smelted and stored by users. After accumulating a particular amount, they will be given rewards.

The Red Robster Bundle is one of the items they can obtain from the event.

Let’s Plan Again

Let’s Plan Again (Image via Free Fire)

This web event offers an exclusive backpack skin, among other items. Users have to acquire dice tokens from missions and then roll them to proceed on a given path. They will either accumulate Gold Bars or face a random event by doing so.

Individuals have to continue the process until they acquire the given amount of Gold Bars.

Claim Free Loot Box

Claim Free Loot Box (Image via Free Fire)

This event began on 7 December and will continue till 14 December. Users need to log in to obtain the items. If they have signed in each day since the event began, they will be entitled to receive a free 2x Team Heist Printer and Bounty Token Play Card.

Meanwhile, they will be awarded a themed loot box skin after completing the fifth-day login.

Ice Feather Top Up

Ice Feather Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

In the Ice Feather Top Up event, gamers have to purchase the required number of diamonds to get the free rewards. This time around, the developers have made two unique items available:

Buy 200 diamonds to get: Katana – Ice Feather

Buy 500 diamonds to get: Roaring Bandana

Apart from this, several rewards will be made available tomorrow, i.e., 11 December, because it is the peak day of the collaboration events.

