Free Fire Indian version: Why there is no release date as of yet

Before the ban, Free Fire maintained a solid position in the Indian mobile esports ecosystem. The game's unexpected removal from the market in mid-February has caused consternation among the game's fan base in the community.

This has created a void in the market, which the players expect to be filled by a localized Indian version of the battle royale title in similar veins to BGMI.

The request for an Indian version of the game started the day after being banned. However, there has been no word from the developers regarding the unbanning of the title. This has greatly upset both the fans and the players.

Why there is no release date for Free Fire India version

MAX is available (Image via Google Play Store)

There might be various factors contributing to the lack of an official release date for the Free Fire India version. For instance, the enhanced and improved version published in 2021, Free Fire MAX, is still accessible to the players and was not included in the banned applications list. However, it is only available on the Google Play Store.

The enhanced version has already gained popularity among the players since it allows them to use the same account, enabling them to carry forward their progress to the MAX version via the Firelink, which synchronizes items between the two variants on a real-time basis.

Another possibility is that some arrangements are being made to introduce a particular Indian version of the game since India is one of the game's largest markets. The developers do not want to lose out on such a significant player base.

For the time being, the only thing that gamers can do is wait for an official announcement and not put their trust in any unban or release date predictions as it would lead to disappointment.

Garena Free Fire India listing on TapTap

Listing on TapTap (Image via TapTap)

Although there is a listing for Garena Free Fire India on TapTap, it is likely a fake one because the developers have not announced or released any specific game version for the Indian market.

Furthermore, several naive players downloaded the APK that was made available on the website, after which they submitted negative feedback.

It is also recommended that people refrain from downloading and installing fake APKs for the Indian version circulating on the internet, as they may include viruses that might compromise security and pose a concern.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar