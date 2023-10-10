Free Fire Inosuke Royale event guide: Get Inosuke Bundle, Crazy Cutting emote, and more rewards

Free Fire sees a constant introduction of new Luck Royales, with the latest addition being the Inosuke Royale event. This has been added following the collaboration with Demon Slayer and has brought in an exclusive themed costume bundle on Inosuke, one of the most iconic characters in the particular Manga/Anime. Alongside the outfit, there is also an attractive emote up for grabs.

The newly commenced event will run for over a few weeks, giving gamers ample time to decide whether or not to invest their diamonds. Further information about the event has been provided below.

New Inosuke Royale introduced into Garena Free Fire

The new event will last for a period of around two weeks (Image via Garena)

Inosuke Royale was added to Free Fire on October 10, 2023, and will be available until October 25, 2023. As already mentioned, it offers a range of rewards, including the Inosuke Bundle, Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting emote, and more.

The detailed prize pool of the event is as follows:

Beast Breathing Fifth Fang: Crazy Cutting emote

Inosuke’s Bundle

Cutesy Dragon (Backpack)

Viking’s Spirit (Backpack)

Grenade – Pineapple Fizz

Cyber MAX Loot Box

Puppy Lover (Backpack)

Lightning Strike (Surfboard)

Spooky House (Surfboard)

Typhoon (Parachute)

Welcome to the Circus (Parachute)

Wasteland Loot Box

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate

Wavebreaker Kaze (AWM + M1917) Weapon Loot Crate

2x Midnight Mafia Weapon Loot Crate

2x The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate

2x MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

2x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

SPAS12 – Plague Doctor Weapon Loot Crate

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate

1x Cube Fragment

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Scan

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Each spin in the event will cost 20 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 spins is priced at 200 diamonds. It is worth specifying that individuals aren’t guaranteed to receive the grand prizes in a specific number of spins, and it could take a considerable amount of currency to receive them.

Steps to access the Inosuke Royale event in Free Fire

Access the event by following the steps specified below (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps for accessing the Inosuke Royale event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire on your mobile device.

Step 2: After the game boots up, tap the Luck Royale icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 3: The different Luck Royales will display on the screen, and you should select the Inosuke Royale event.

Step 4: Finally, start making the spins using diamonds to have a chance at receiving the premium outfit and emote.

Once you acquire the exclusive outfit and emote, you will be able to equip them by navigating to the in-game Vault section of the battle royale title.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.