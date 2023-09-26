5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in September 2023

Magic Cube bundles are among the most coveted items within the Free Fire community. These are outfits or costumes that Garena has reintroduced into the game, although this time, you can unlock them using a Magic Cube. However, obtaining even a single cube is tedious, as Garena rarely offers a whole Magic Cube as a reward.

Instead, in the regular course, you must accumulate Cube Fragments through both paid and free events. Subsequently, you can exchange 100 such fragments for a single cube within the store's Redeem section.

That said, you have over 15 options in the section. Here are the finest outfits you can redeem using Magic Cube in Free Fire.

Top five Magic Cube Bundles in Free Fire (September 2023)

Out of the various costume bundles in Free Fire, the following are the best ones:

5) Wildfire Bundle

Wildfire Bundle (Image via Garena)

Wildfire Bundle is among the best-looking costume bundles you can acquire by utilizing a Magic Cube in Free Fire. It is perfect if you’re looking for a female outfit, and it provides you with an excellent overall appeal on the battlefield.

As the name suggests, the Wildfire Bundle features fire-related aspects, with the theme of the costume bundle centered around the colors red, black, and orange. The following are the components that are part of the specific set:

Wildfire (Head)

Wildfire (Top)

Wildfire (Bottom)

Wildfire (Shoes)

4) Violet Flame Bundle

Violet Flame Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Violet Flame Bundle is another visually appealing female outfit as part of the Magic Cube redemption section. It has been part of the regular rotation of the costumes, and many end up picking it whenever they get an opportunity.

The main highlight of the Violet Flame bundle would be its incredible-looking top and bottom. You can also create a range of different costume combinations by using the parts of this set. Listed below are all the items present within this specific costume:

Violet Flame (Mask)

Violet Flame (Top)

Violet Flame (Bottom)

Violet Flame (Shoes)

3) Venom Touch Bundle

Venom Touch Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Venom Touch Bundle can be acquired to give the male characters in Free Fire a menacing and ferocious look. Garena essentially introduced it into the game via the Diamond Royale back in 2019.

After its initial availability in the Luck Royale, the Venom Touch Bundle has occasionally been a part of Magic Cube over the past few years. This green-themed costume includes a total of four different items, which are:

Venom Touch (Mask)

Venom Touch (Top)

Venom Touch (Bottom)

Venom Touch (Shoes)

2) Cold Frost Bundle

Cold Frost Bundle (Image via Garena)

The Cold Frost Bundle is the female counterpart of the Heated Crust Bundle. Both of these popular costumes were added to the battle royale title in August 2019. Obtaining this will transform female characters in the game to give them a more futuristic appearance.

The blue illumination on the costume further adds to the overall aesthetic. Listed below are the four components of the Cold Frost Bundle in Free Fire:

Cold Frost (Mask)

Cold Frost (Top)

Cold Frost (Bottom)

Cold Frost (Shoes)

1) Soulless Executioner Bundle

Soulless Executioner Bundle (Image via Garena)

The best costume bundle you can get in Free Fire by trading a Magic Cube is the Soulless Executioner Bundle. Equipping it will give you a sinister look, thanks to the unique mask that makes the character's eyes glow with fire.

Aside from the mask, the hood and other components are worth mentioning, and you can mix and match them with numerous other costumes. Furthermore, unlike all other outfits on this list, the Soulless Executioner Bundle has five components. They are as follows:

Soulless Executioner (Top)

Soulless Executioner (Bottom)

Soulless Executioner (Shoes)

Soulless Executioner (Mask)

Soulless Executioner (Head)

Note: This list only features Magic Cube outfits available for redemption within the store at the time of writing.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.