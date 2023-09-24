Garena Free Fire codes for September 24, 2023: Get free gun skins and costume bundles

The majority of Free Fire players are interested in acquiring in-game cosmetics, but they do not have enough currency to do so. In such situations, they can resort to approaches like redeeming codes that can provide an extensive array of free rewards. The developers themselves release these particular codes, and players can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem them.

Nonetheless, considering the short expiry spans that the redeem codes possess, individuals must utilize them as soon as possible. If they try to employ expired codes, they will encounter an error message on the screen.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 24, 2023

These Free Fire redeem codes will reward you with free gun skins and costume bundles inside the game:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF11NJN5YS3E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Note: You should remember that the codes specified above come with unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may or might not function for everyone.

Detailed process for utilizing the codes

The Rewards Redemption Site makes it easy for you to employ the redeem codes. You can complete the process with ease by following the steps that have been outlined below:

Step 1: Get going by proceeding to the Rewards Redemption Site, which you will be able to find at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose the correct login choice to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will subsequently have to perform the log in via the relevant choice. The following options will be available on the screen:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

You cannot employ guest accounts on the specific website, and there is no option other than to bind them in order to become eligible. Accordingly, visit the in-game settings and bind guest accounts if you own one.

Step 3: A text box will be displayed, and you may input the Free Fire redeem code within the same. It would help if you didn’t make typing errors while entering the code, as they lead to a failed procedure.

Enter the required code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The redemption can be completed by clicking the “Confirm” button present beneath the text field. If the process succeeds, the rewards of the code can be collected from the in-game mail section of Free Fire.

Usually, the items are sent immediately, but it may take 24 hours. So, you should patiently wait for the rewards to get deposited.

