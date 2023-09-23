Garena Free Fire codes for September 23, 2023: Get free vouchers and room cards

Redeem codes are popular in the Free Fire community due to their potential to offer one-of-a-kind rewards at no expense. Garena releases them via the game’s social media handles and livestreams, and you must enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards. However, you must be quick to do so, as redeem codes expire after a certain period of time.

Redeem codes also come with server restrictions dictating that you can only use one that has been released specifically for your server.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 23, 2023

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that you can use for free vouchers and room cards:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Since these Free Fire redeem codes have unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Procedure for employing the codes

The steps for using redeem codes are simple and easy to follow. Here are the instructions:

Step 1: Use any web browser on your device to access the Rewards Redemption Site. If you want to go straight to the website, you can use this link.

Utilize the required login option on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, use one of the available platforms to sign in. The one you use must be linked to your in-game ID.

The six platforms available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. All guest accounts must be linked to any of these platforms to be eligible for the redemption process.

Step 3: Now, enter a Free Fire redeem code into the text box you see on the screen.

Tap "Confirm" after you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the “Confirm” button. The redemption status will be displayed in a dialog box, and if successful, the rewards will be credited to your account.

If the redemption is unsuccessful due to server restrictions or expiration, the redeem code you entered will not function for you. If that happens, there's nothing you can do but wait for the release of new redeem codes.

