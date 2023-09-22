Garena Free Fire codes for September 22, 2023: Get free emotes and diamonds

A large portion of the Free Fire community does not have the means to spend money on acquiring in-game items. This is why many players use redeem codes, which provide a wide range of rewards at no cost. Redeem codes are released occasionally, and you should make use of them as quickly as possible because they have expiration dates.

You should also note that redeem codes have server restrictions. This means you can only use the ones released for your server.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 22, 2023

Given below are the Free Fire redeem codes you can use to acquire free emotes and diamonds in the game:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

To get free rewards via Free Fire redeem codes, you must enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site. This website can be accessed at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Listed below is a step-by-step guide to using redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. For those unaware, this is the official website created by Garena to enable the usage of redeem codes.

Use the login option that is connected to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the platform linked to your in-game account to sign in. The platforms you can use on the Rewards Redemption Site include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

All guest accounts must be linked to one of these platforms. You can do the linking in the in-game settings.

Step 3: Enter a Free Fire redeem code into the text field on the screen. Type the redeem code correctly, and make sure you do not make any errors.

You can place the code within the text box that is emerging on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button underneath the text field. The status of the redemption will be shown in a dialog box.

If the dialog box says it's a successful redemption, the corresponding rewards will be added to your account within 24 hours. To redeem them, go to your in-game mailbox.

If the redemption process is unsuccessful due to expiration or service limits, you will not get the rewards associated with the redeem code you entered.

