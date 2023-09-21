Garena Free Fire codes for September 21, 2023: Get free skins and pets

Over the years, redeem codes have been helping Free Fire players acquire items without spending a single in-game penny. They offer a wide range of rewards, such as skins and pets, which would otherwise cost a considerable number of diamonds. As a result, the battle royale title’s community is always on the hunt to find new redeem codes.

After you get access to a working redeem code, you can enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site. In the event of a successful redemption, the items associated with the redeem code will be sent to your in-game mail.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 21, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes listed below will reward you with skins and pets in the game:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10617KGUF9

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11DAKX4WHV

SARG886AV5GR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: Considering that the redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Step-by-step guide for using Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Follow these detailed instructions to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and get rewards:

Step 1: Make your way to the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser accessible on your mobile device. You can simply visit this URL (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to access the website.

Any one of the platforms must be utilized to log in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in to the website via the platform associated with your in-game account. The six platforms that you will find on the Rewards Redemption Site are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

It is worth keeping in mind that those with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. You should link your guest account to a platform to stand a chance at receiving rewards via redeem codes.

Place the code and click "Confirm" to complete the redemption procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy a Free Fire redeem code from the list above and paste it into the text box before clicking on “Confirm.” A dialog box with the redemption status will appear on the screen.

As already specified, if the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards in your in-game mail.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.