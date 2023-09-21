Garena Free Fire codes for September 21, 2023: Get free skins and pets

Over the years, redeem codes have been helping Free Fire players acquire items without spending a single in-game penny. They offer a wide range of rewards, such as skins and pets, which would otherwise cost a considerable number of diamonds. As a result, the battle royale title’s community is always on the hunt to find new redeem codes.
After you get access to a working redeem code, you can enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site. In the event of a successful redemption, the items associated with the redeem code will be sent to your in-game mail.
Free Fire redeem codes for September 21, 2023
The Free Fire redeem codes listed below will reward you with skins and pets in the game:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF10617KGUF9
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- SARG886AV5GR
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11NJN5YS3E
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
Note: Considering that the redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.
Step-by-step guide for using Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site
Follow these detailed instructions to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and get rewards:
Step 1: Make your way to the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser accessible on your mobile device. You can simply visit this URL (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) to access the website.
Step 2: Log in to the website via the platform associated with your in-game account. The six platforms that you will find on the Rewards Redemption Site are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
It is worth keeping in mind that those with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. You should link your guest account to a platform to stand a chance at receiving rewards via redeem codes.
Step 3: Copy a Free Fire redeem code from the list above and paste it into the text box before clicking on “Confirm.” A dialog box with the redemption status will appear on the screen.
As already specified, if the redemption is successful, you will receive the rewards in your in-game mail.
