Free Fire invisible nickname and signature trick for MAX version

Free Fire MAX is one of the app store's most customizable battle royale titles. The game offers HD quality graphics and immersive dynamics like characters, pets, and colorful outfits, making the gameplay even more enjoyable.

Garena has also added the option to change the in-game name for users. Changing their nicknames with cool texts and symbols has become a trend to make their profiles stand out.

The invisible nickname trick is one of the most widely used, where gamers can attain a hidden name in the game.

Guide for invisible nicknames for Free Fire MAX

The invisible trick is a fan-favorite trick for players to use in Free Fire MAX. It requires some basic settings and knowledge of websites. They need to use unique characters like Braille symbols and U+3164 (Hangul Filler) to get the invisible nickname for themselves.

Here is the step-by-step guide to getting an invisible nickname in FF MAX:

1) Open any browser on the device and search for a website that offers Unicode 3164.

Use these Braille patterns (Image via Sportskeeda)

2) Copy it on any of the applications in the form of a note.

3) Now, input the Braille symbol beneath the Hangul Filler.

4) Copy the text and paste it into the dialog box which appears while changing the name in the title.

Guide to change nickname in Free Fire MAX

1) Open FF MAX on the smartphone.

2) Look for a rename card in your inventory.

3) If it is unavailable, purchase it from the store.

4) Users can purchase one rename card for 390 diamonds from the shop.

5) Upon purchasing the rename card, access it from the inventory.

6) Click on the rename card, and gamers will get a box where they can either paste or type their desired nickname.

7) Click the confirm button to change to a new IGN in FF MAX.

Colorful Signature trick in Free Fire MAX

Players can also use the colorful signature trick to make their profiles look even more impressive. This trick helps them add different colors to the signature section of their in-game profile.

However, users must put these codes in a square bracket - [ ] before the signature to fully apply the colorful signature.

Here is a quick guide to getting a colorful signature in FF MAX:

1) Open FF MAX and click on the in-game profile.

2) In the profile section, tap on the Settings button to access options like the signature and other basic info about the gamer.

Paste the hex code before the words (Image via Garena)

3) Paste the favored HEX code before the signature to get a colorful signature.

Hex codes

Readers can choose their favorite color from the following list of HEX codes:

1) Yellow - FFFF00

2) Blue - 0000FF

3) Green - 008000

4) White – FFFFF

5) Silver - C0C0C0

6) Magenta - FF00FF

7) Cyan - 00FFFF

8) Navy - 000080

They can search the internet to find other HEX codes for more colors to use in their signatures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far