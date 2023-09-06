Free Fire Kelly’s Clearance event guide: How to get bundles and more at up to 90% discount

Free Fire often presents sales, offering gamers several chances to make purchases at a discount. New events like Kelly's Clearance, where you can get up to 90% off on items, have generated much buzz. Although its prize pool is randomly generated, you have the option to purchase items — including outfits, skins, emotes, and more — without having to spend tons of Diamonds.

Suppose you have a fair number of that currency in your wallet; in that case, Kelly's Clearance can be perfect for purchasing some new items at a discount. More details about the new web event are in the following sections.

New Free Fire Kelly's Clearance event provides items at up to 90% discount

Kelly's Clearance is a new event in Free Fire and offers another sale featuring new items at heavy discounts. It began on select servers on September 5, 2023, and will continue for a few days before concluding on September 11, 2023.

As part of this new web event, you will receive a mega discount of up to 90% on certain items available during it. Nine cosmetics will be available at varying discount rates, and you will have the option to purchase any of them based on your preference. It's worth noting that this event allows you to access a second rewards page by paying a small fee of nine Diamonds.

Steps to get items for up to 90% discount from the new Free Fire Kelly's Clearance

You may follow these instructions to purchase items at a steep 90% discount in Free Fire Kelly's Clearance:

Step 1: Access your Free Fire account and load the Diamond event section by tapping the banner on your screen's top left corner.

Select Kelly's Clearance (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select Kelly's Clearance from a list of options, and the new web event will load up.

Step 3: Tap on the discount tag to receive a Mega Discount. The available rewards will be priced at different discounts.

Select the items and complete the purchase (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the desired reward icon and hit the buy button. Confirm your purchase and your Diamonds will be deducted, as the items get credited to your ID.

Furthermore, this title doesn't enforce a restriction on how many prizes you may obtain via Kelly's Clearance. Thus, you can fill your coffers with all your desired items without spending their original amount.

What items should you purchase from Free Fire Kelly's Clearance?

Kelly's Clearance features a wide selection of rewards, but not all are worthwhile. You can skip things like weapon loot crates, pet skins, and Name Change Card while budgeting Diamonds for Bundles, emotes, and other collectibles.

You should not miss out on things available at higher discounts if you have sufficient resources.

