Free Fire Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel: Rewards, cost, and more

As the Winterlands: Frostfire-themed events are in full swing in Free Fire, Garena is back with a Luck Royale, launching the exclusive Legendary Frostfire Bundle. This particular outfit comes with six bonuses, including a duo emote, a look changer, an arrival animation, and various exclusive postures that make the costume even more desirable.

Unfortunately, you cannot get this exclusive item for free, as you need to spend Diamonds in the Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel to get your hands on it. More details about the outfit and the event are explored in the following section.

New Free Fire Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel explained

Garena came up with the Legendary Frostfire Token Wheel in Free Fire on December 24, 2023, and players have two weeks to collect the rewards. In this Luck Royale, a single spin costs 20 Diamonds, with the alternative of 10+1 spins requiring 200 Diamonds.

Upon making the spins, you will receive one of these rewards in Free Fire:

Frostfire Polar Bundle The Penguinie Bundle Winter Ironthrasher Bundle Winter Icerunner Bundle Ice & Fire Token 2x Ice & Fire Tokens 3x Ice & Fire Tokens 5x Ice & Fire Tokens 10x Ice & Fire Tokens

Here are the specifics about the token exchange (Image via Garena)

The developers have made provisions for exchanging the tokens to collect the rewards. The items and their prices available in the section are:

Frostfire Polar Bundle – 400x Ice & Fire Tokens Winter Ironthrasher Bundle – 200x Ice & Fire Tokens The Penguinie Bundle – 175x Ice & Fire Tokens Winter Icerunner Bundle – 175x Ice & Fire Tokens Name Change Card – 40x Ice & Fire Tokens Room Card (1 Match) – 15x Ice & Fire Tokens Cube Fragment – 5x Ice & Fire Tokens SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon – 4x Ice & Fire Tokens Phantom Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Ice & Fire Tokens Pharoah Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Ice & Fire Tokens Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Ice & Fire Tokens Armor Crate – 1x Ice & Fire Token Supply Crate – 1x Ice & Fire Token Leg Pockets – 1x Ice & Fire Token Bounty Tokens – 1x Ice & Fire Token Pocket Market – 1x Ice & Fire Token Bonfire – 1x Ice & Fire Token Airdrop Aid – 1x Ice & Fire Token Secret Clue – 1x Ice & Fire Token

How to get Frostfire Polar Bundle in Free Fire

Follow the steps below to access the event (Image via Garena)

You may follow these steps to stand a chance to draw Frostfire Polar Bundle through the newly commenced event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Select the Luck Royale option from the list on the left side and click the Legendary Frostfire banner to take part in the event.

Select the Luck Royale option from the list on the left side and click the Legendary Frostfire banner to take part in the event. Step 2: Pick between 1 spin or 10+1 spins to randomly draw the rewards from the prize pool.

Pick between 1 spin or 10+1 spins to randomly draw the rewards from the prize pool. Step 3: Repeat the previous step until you collect 400x Ice & Fire Tokens or until you obtain the desired Frostfire Polar Bundle.

Repeat the previous step until you collect 400x Ice & Fire Tokens or until you obtain the desired Frostfire Polar Bundle. Step 4: Hit the Exchange option in the upper-right corner. Choose the Frostfire Polar Bundle and press the Exchange button to redeem the outfit.

How many Diamonds do you need to get Frostfire Polar Bundle in Free Fire?

Unfortunately, players are not assured to win any bundle in a particular number of spins through the Legendary Frostfire Luck Royale. However, recent trends indicate that they may need approximately 2000 Diamonds to acquire the grand prize of the Frostfire Polar Bundle. Nonetheless, few players may not receive the rewards within the specified number.

