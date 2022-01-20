Free Fire Login Event for January 2022: Full list of rewards revealed

Free Fire developers have previewed several female-centered events under the title "She Plays Free Fire" on the Indian server, which will offer players the opportunity to win a variety of free items.
One of the events commencing soon is the Daily Login Reward, which will offer weapon loot crates, time-limited trials of several cosmetics, and universal fragments. Listed below are further details about the rewards and other specifics.
Free Fire: Details about the Daily Login Reward event
The Daily Login Reward event will start on 26 January and run for a week, until 1 February. During this period, gamers will be required to sign in every day to claim the rewards set by the developers. Here are the exact ones offered:
- Login 1 day: Carbon Time-Hopper (Mask), Carbon Time-Hopper (Shoes), and Carbon Time-Hopper (Top) – 7 Day Trial
- Login 2 days: 500x Universal Fragment
- Login 3 days: Carbon Time-Hopper (Bottom) and Carbon Time-Hopper (Head) – 7 Day Trial
- Login 4 days: Cosmic Ridge (Bottom), Cosmic Ridge (Head), Cosmic Ridge (Mask), Cosmic Ridge (Shoes), and Cosmic Ridge (Top) – 7 Day Trial
- Login 5 days: Glacier Hollowface (Bottom), Glacier Hollowface (Head), Glacier Hollowface (Shoes), and Glacier Hollowface (Top) – 7 Day Trial
- Login 6 days: 2x Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- Login 7 days: 2x Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
After the start of the event, gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the rewards each day:
Step 1: Once the game is open on the player's device, they can tap on the Calendar icon located on the right side of the main lobby.
Step 2: This will redirect them to the Events tab. Next, they have to head over to She Plays Free Fire and click on Daily Login Reward.
Step 3: The event will show up on their screens, and individuals can then claim the rewards.
Note: The event hasn’t yet commenced, and players can only obtain the rewards after it gets underway.