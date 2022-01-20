×
Free Fire Login Event for January 2022: Full list of rewards revealed

There are numerous free rewards that will be available in this event (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Jan 20, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Free Fire developers have previewed several female-centered events under the title "She Plays Free Fire" on the Indian server, which will offer players the opportunity to win a variety of free items.

One of the events commencing soon is the Daily Login Reward, which will offer weapon loot crates, time-limited trials of several cosmetics, and universal fragments. Listed below are further details about the rewards and other specifics.

Free Fire: Details about the Daily Login Reward event

Users must sign in to claim the rewards available (Image via Free Fire)
The Daily Login Reward event will start on 26 January and run for a week, until 1 February. During this period, gamers will be required to sign in every day to claim the rewards set by the developers. Here are the exact ones offered:

  • Login 1 day: Carbon Time-Hopper (Mask), Carbon Time-Hopper (Shoes), and Carbon Time-Hopper (Top) – 7 Day Trial
  • Login 2 days: 500x Universal Fragment
  • Login 3 days: Carbon Time-Hopper (Bottom) and Carbon Time-Hopper (Head) – 7 Day Trial
  • Login 4 days: Cosmic Ridge (Bottom), Cosmic Ridge (Head), Cosmic Ridge (Mask), Cosmic Ridge (Shoes), and Cosmic Ridge (Top) – 7 Day Trial
  • Login 5 days: Glacier Hollowface (Bottom), Glacier Hollowface (Head), Glacier Hollowface (Shoes), and Glacier Hollowface (Top) – 7 Day Trial
  • Login 6 days: 2x Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
  • Login 7 days: 2x Ruby Bride & Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

After the start of the event, gamers can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the rewards each day:

Step 1: Once the game is open on the player's device, they can tap on the Calendar icon located on the right side of the main lobby.

Step 2: This will redirect them to the Events tab. Next, they have to head over to She Plays Free Fire and click on Daily Login Reward.

Step 3: The event will show up on their screens, and individuals can then claim the rewards.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Note: The event hasn’t yet commenced, and players can only obtain the rewards after it gets underway.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
