Free Fire Lucky Wheel event: Black White Meow Bundle and more rewards

Free Fire Lucky Wheel has made a return in March 2024, and players have a chance to get the available items for as low as nine diamonds. The prize pool of the event includes a wide range of rewards, with the main highlight being the Black, White, Meow Bundle. Aside from that, there is also another incredible skin in the form of Pickup Truck – What Chu Meowing At.

This event is essentially the perfect opportunity for those who don’t have many diamonds but wish to receive exclusive in-game items. However, since it will only run for one week, you must act quickly.

All the details about the Free Fire Lucky Wheel event can be found in the section below.

Free Fire Lucky Wheel event guide

Eight rewards will be presented in the Lucky Wheel (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Lucky Wheel event made its way into the battle royale title on March 4, 2024. To get started, the you must spin a wheel to find the discount percentage you're offered. The following are the outcomes you can receive:

9 Diamonds

99 Diamonds

80%

75%

70%

60%

55%

50%

After spinning the wheel, the discount that you've received will be applied to items. It should be noted that each discount can be used only to buy one item.

Prize pool of the event (Image via Garena)

In the event, you will be presented with eight rewards in the prize pool. If you do not like them, you will have the option of refreshing the pool. The items that are included in the Free Fire Lucky Wheel event are as follows:

Black, White, Meow Bundle

Pickup Truck – What Chu Meowing

Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate

Megalodon Alpha (SCAR) Token Crate

Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate

Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

Rampage Hyperbook Token Crate

BP S7 Token Crate

BP S10 Token Crate

Waiter Walk emote

Fang

Dreki

Loot Box – Hungry Doge

Skyboard – Ventus

Street Boy Bundle

Black, White, Meow Banner

Pet Skin: Meow Meow Zasil

Room Card

Graceful Beast Bundle

MC Funk Bundle

Magical Fox Bundle

Name Change Card

Backpack – Pink Dragon

Backpack – Dancing Panda

Loot Box – Bathing Ducky

Parachute – Demonic Grin

Parang – Frost-edge Axe

Pan – Tidal Waves

Parang – Futurnetic Sliver

Party Dance emote

10x Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate

10x FFCS Weapon Loot Crate

10x Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

Gloo Wall – Spirit

Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns

10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

10x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

10x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

10x Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

How to access the Free Fire Lucky Wheel event

Access the event by following the steps below (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the Diamond events icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Tap on the “Obtain” button under Lucky Wheel.

Step 3: Make a spin and use diamonds to buy the rewards.

Once you get the Black White Meow Bundle, you can equip it from the Vault section of the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.