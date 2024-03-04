Free Fire Lucky Wheel event: Black White Meow Bundle and more rewards

Free Fire Lucky Wheel has made a return in March 2024, and players have a chance to get the available items for as low as nine diamonds. The prize pool of the event includes a wide range of rewards, with the main highlight being the Black, White, Meow Bundle. Aside from that, there is also another incredible skin in the form of Pickup Truck – What Chu Meowing At.
This event is essentially the perfect opportunity for those who don’t have many diamonds but wish to receive exclusive in-game items. However, since it will only run for one week, you must act quickly.
All the details about the Free Fire Lucky Wheel event can be found in the section below.
Free Fire Lucky Wheel event guide
Free Fire Lucky Wheel event made its way into the battle royale title on March 4, 2024. To get started, the you must spin a wheel to find the discount percentage you're offered. The following are the outcomes you can receive:
- 9 Diamonds
- 99 Diamonds
- 80%
- 75%
- 70%
- 60%
- 55%
- 50%
After spinning the wheel, the discount that you've received will be applied to items. It should be noted that each discount can be used only to buy one item.
In the event, you will be presented with eight rewards in the prize pool. If you do not like them, you will have the option of refreshing the pool. The items that are included in the Free Fire Lucky Wheel event are as follows:
- Black, White, Meow Bundle
- Pickup Truck – What Chu Meowing
- Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate
- Megalodon Alpha (SCAR) Token Crate
- Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate
- Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate
- Rampage Hyperbook Token Crate
- BP S7 Token Crate
- BP S10 Token Crate
- Waiter Walk emote
- Fang
- Dreki
- Loot Box – Hungry Doge
- Skyboard – Ventus
- Street Boy Bundle
- Black, White, Meow Banner
- Pet Skin: Meow Meow Zasil
- Room Card
- Graceful Beast Bundle
- MC Funk Bundle
- Magical Fox Bundle
- Name Change Card
- Backpack – Pink Dragon
- Backpack – Dancing Panda
- Loot Box – Bathing Ducky
- Parachute – Demonic Grin
- Parang – Frost-edge Axe
- Pan – Tidal Waves
- Parang – Futurnetic Sliver
- Party Dance emote
- 10x Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x FFCS Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
- Gloo Wall – Spirit
- Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns
- 10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Violet Fear (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate
How to access the Free Fire Lucky Wheel event
Step 1: Open the game and tap on the Diamond events icon on the screen’s left side.
Step 2: Tap on the “Obtain” button under Lucky Wheel.
Step 3: Make a spin and use diamonds to buy the rewards.
Once you get the Black White Meow Bundle, you can equip it from the Vault section of the game.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.