Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel: How to get bundles, emotes and more for as low as 9 diamonds

Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel is available to players on the Indian server. The event is usually on players' preference lists, as they can receive visually enchanting items for as low as nine diamonds. The concept is simple, you need to spin a wheel to obtain Lucky Discount that will apply to all the items in the prize pool. You can purchase one item at the said discount.
You can spin for a new discount, and this cycle seamlessly continues. This event places no restrictions on the number of items you may obtain, thereby enabling an array of cosmetics.
New Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel provides bundles, emotes, and more for as low as 9 diamonds
Leaks pertaining to the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel have materialized, and this event is now available. It was added on August 6, 2023, and will continue for a week. You initially have to spin the wheel to receive a Lucky Discount, and the available options are:
- Nine diamonds
- 99 diamonds
- 50% discount
- 55% discount
- 60% discount
- 70% discount
- 75% discount
- 80% discount
You can purchase one of the eight items after receiving a discount. You can refresh the pool for 10 diamonds, if you wish to refresh the available items.
The complete list of items that is available in Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel is as follows:
- Charcoal Whizz Bundle
- Dreamy Club Bundle
- Eternal Diamond Bundle
- The Flashing Spade Bundle
- The Blazing Heart Bundle
- Stage Time emote
- Golden Vow
- Kactus pet
- Mr. Waggor
- Portal Reactor Loot Box
- Chrono's Skyboard
- Grenade – Spirited Overseers
- 5x Room Card (1 Match)
- Pink Dragon
- Mechanical Wings
- The Doc.
- Flame Wings
- Katana – Deadly Fluid
- Katana – Swordsman Legends
- Jeep – Feral Fantasy
- Jewel Axe
- Pan – Maroon Laser
- Sii! Emote
- Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns
- Gloo Wall – Volcanic Fury
- 10x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Ornamental Touch (Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
- Rainbow Dash
- 50x Scar – Megalodon Alpha Tokens
- 50x MP40 – Predatory Cobra Tokens
- 50x M4A1 – Infernal Draco Tokens
- 50x AN94 – Evil Howler Timeline Tokens
- 50x BP S1 Token
- 50x BP S2 Token
Steps to get bundles, emotes, and more at a discount from Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel
You may follow these instructions to claim attractive rewards from the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel:
Step 1: Access the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel section in your account.
Step 2: Press in the center of the wheel to receive a discount.
Step 3: Purchase one item, such as bundles and other collectibles, at the said discount.
You can once again spin the wheel to receive the discount. This process will subsequently continue.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.