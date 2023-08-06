Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel: How to get bundles, emotes and more for as low as 9 diamonds

Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel is available to players on the Indian server. The event is usually on players' preference lists, as they can receive visually enchanting items for as low as nine diamonds. The concept is simple, you need to spin a wheel to obtain Lucky Discount that will apply to all the items in the prize pool. You can purchase one item at the said discount.

You can spin for a new discount, and this cycle seamlessly continues. This event places no restrictions on the number of items you may obtain, thereby enabling an array of cosmetics.

New Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel provides bundles, emotes, and more for as low as 9 diamonds

Rules of Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel event (Image via Garena)

Leaks pertaining to the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel have materialized, and this event is now available. It was added on August 6, 2023, and will continue for a week. You initially have to spin the wheel to receive a Lucky Discount, and the available options are:

Nine diamonds

99 diamonds

50% discount

55% discount

60% discount

70% discount

75% discount

80% discount

You can purchase one of the eight items after receiving a discount. You can refresh the pool for 10 diamonds, if you wish to refresh the available items.

The prize pool features 40 items (Image via Garena)

The complete list of items that is available in Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel is as follows:

Charcoal Whizz Bundle

Dreamy Club Bundle

Eternal Diamond Bundle

The Flashing Spade Bundle

The Blazing Heart Bundle

Stage Time emote

Golden Vow

Kactus pet

Mr. Waggor

Portal Reactor Loot Box

Chrono's Skyboard

Grenade – Spirited Overseers

5x Room Card (1 Match)

Pink Dragon

Mechanical Wings

The Doc.

Flame Wings

Katana – Deadly Fluid

Katana – Swordsman Legends

Jeep – Feral Fantasy

Jewel Axe

Pan – Maroon Laser

Sii! Emote

Gloo Wall – Angel with Horns

Gloo Wall – Volcanic Fury

10x Mechanical Weapon Loot Crate

10x Ornamental Touch (Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

10x Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

10x AC80 – Fury Tribe Weapon Loot Crate

10x Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate

10x Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

Rainbow Dash

50x Scar – Megalodon Alpha Tokens

50x MP40 – Predatory Cobra Tokens

50x M4A1 – Infernal Draco Tokens

50x AN94 – Evil Howler Timeline Tokens

50x BP S1 Token

50x BP S2 Token

Steps to get bundles, emotes, and more at a discount from Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel

You may follow these instructions to claim attractive rewards from the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel:

Step 1: Access the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel section in your account.

Click the button in the center of the wheel to make spins (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press in the center of the wheel to receive a discount.

Step 3: Purchase one item, such as bundles and other collectibles, at the said discount.

You can once again spin the wheel to receive the discount. This process will subsequently continue.

