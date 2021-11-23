Free Fire Lucky Wheel: Get Mystic Evil Bundle, Chrono character, and more at 1 diamond

Some Free Fire players can frequently spend large sums of diamonds on the game's unique items. However, purchasing diamonds is not feasible for everyone, and many lack the required amount of in-game currency needed to acquire exclusive content.

As a result, many gamers hold up the diamonds until the arrival of a sale or an event to get items for cheap. Fortunately, developers incorporate such events regularly. The new Lucky Wheel in Free Fire provides players with the opportunity they've been waiting for since it allows them to obtain stuff for as little as one diamond.

Lucky Wheel provides items for as low as 1 diamond in Free Fire

A new Lucky Wheel has been incorporated in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Lucky Wheel kicked off today, i.e., 23 November, and features multiple fascinating bundles, exclusive characters, pets, and other cosmetics for as low as one diamond. Players can utilize each lucky discount to acquire only one item. As a result, users will be able to attain only a single item at one diamond.

The event is accessible until 29 November, and users will have time till then to complete the purchase. First, users must visit the event interface and subsequently make a spin to get a specific discount percentage. The available ones are:

1 diamond

50%

80%

70%

99 diamonds

60%

75%

55%

Lucky Wheel discount and items (Image via Free Fire)

Once players have drawn a discount, they can purchase a single reward from the existing pool of rewards. If they do not like the items, they can refresh the items. The first refresh is free, while the subsequent ones will require ten diamonds.

The entire list of items available for the event are as follows:

Mystic Evil Bundle

Soul of the Pirate

Draco Cave Loot Box

Warrior's Loot

KO Night Champion Belt

Sensei Tig

Pet Skin: Fire Sensei Tig

White Eagle

Royal Flush Backpack

Flame Draco

Legend of the Swordsmen

Goddess of War

Lab Giant Bundle

Shimmy emote

D-bee

Mechanical Pup

Players can follow the steps given below to attain items from the Lucky Wheel in Free Fire:

Step 1: After visiting the event interface, tap on the wheel to receive a discount percentage.

Step 2: You must purchase an item of your choice. Once you make a purchase, you will be able to make the spin again to receive a discount.

You should not miss out on this opportunity as users stand a chance to get one diamond option in the first instance and subsequently will be able to attain the rewards at this rate.

