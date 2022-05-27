Free Fire Ludo event: How to get free Newbie Devil bundle this week (MAX version)

In addition to the standard ones, Garena consistently releases brand-new and engaging web events in Free Fire MAX, intending to provide players with an excellent experience. The developers recently incorporated a new Ludo Fire event into the battle royale title.
The event kicked off today and will be available until 3 June 2022 and offers gamers an option to complete all the given tasks to acquire the Newbie Devil Bundle free of cost. Players will find all the details of the event in the following section.
How to get a free Newbie Devil Bundle in Free Fire MAX OB34 version
During the Ludo Fire event in Free Fire MAX, players may earn individual components of the Newbie Devil Bundle. Gamers will have to reach the end of each color to receive the corresponding grand prize, and the details for the same are as follows:
- Red Token: Newbie Devil (Top)
- Green Token: Newbie Devil (Bottom)
- Blue Token: Newbie Devil (Shoes)
- Yellow Token: Newbie Devil (Head)
In essence, users will need to roll the dice to proceed forward, and they have two options, the Normal Roll (1 Token) and Super Roll (3 Tokens). The only difference between them is that individuals may select the roll's outcome in the latter.
To acquire the tokens for the spins, gamers will be required to complete the different daily and weekly missions. The available options are as follows:
Daily Missions
- Play 1 game to get 4x Tokens
- Play more than 15 minutes to get 4x Tokens
- Defeat 6 enemies to get 5x Tokens
- Log in to get 3x Tokens
Weekly missions
- Play 1 game with a friend to receive 6x Tokens
- Play nine games to receive 8x Tokens
- Achieve top 10 in battle royale mode to get 10x Tokens
- Achieve 5 Booyahs in any mode to get 15x Tokens
Users will also receive an in-game reward with each dice roll. Additional items will be provided to players when they roll a six on the die, land in a space occupied by another color piece, or even land in a gift space. This additional prize will help users complete the bundle by offering an opportunity to get the Newbie Devil Mask.
Steps to get rewards from the new Fire Ludo event in Free Fire MAX
Step 1: Gamers should first open Free Fire MAX and select the Ludo Fire option from the lobby.
Step 2: Next, users can click on the Get Token option to acquire the tokens and use them to roll the dice.
Step 3: Once the piece advances to its final square, gamers will receive the outfit.
The outfit is extremely valuable as it is priced at 1499 diamonds on all the other servers. Gamers must make all the attempts to get it for free.