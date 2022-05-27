Free Fire Ludo event: How to get free Newbie Devil bundle this week (MAX version)

In addition to the standard ones, Garena consistently releases brand-new and engaging web events in Free Fire MAX, intending to provide players with an excellent experience. The developers recently incorporated a new Ludo Fire event into the battle royale title.

The event kicked off today and will be available until 3 June 2022 and offers gamers an option to complete all the given tasks to acquire the Newbie Devil Bundle free of cost. Players will find all the details of the event in the following section.

How to get a free Newbie Devil Bundle in Free Fire MAX OB34 version

These are the rules of the event mentioned by the developers (Image via Garena)

During the Ludo Fire event in Free Fire MAX, players may earn individual components of the Newbie Devil Bundle. Gamers will have to reach the end of each color to receive the corresponding grand prize, and the details for the same are as follows:

Red Token: Newbie Devil (Top) Green Token: Newbie Devil (Bottom) Blue Token: Newbie Devil (Shoes) Yellow Token: Newbie Devil (Head)

In essence, users will need to roll the dice to proceed forward, and they have two options, the Normal Roll (1 Token) and Super Roll (3 Tokens). The only difference between them is that individuals may select the roll's outcome in the latter.

To acquire the tokens for the spins, gamers will be required to complete the different daily and weekly missions. The available options are as follows:

Daily Missions

These are the daily missions that can be completed (Image via Garena)

Play 1 game to get 4x Tokens

Play more than 15 minutes to get 4x Tokens

Defeat 6 enemies to get 5x Tokens

Log in to get 3x Tokens

Weekly missions

Weekly missions offer an increased amount of tokens (Image via Garena)

Play 1 game with a friend to receive 6x Tokens

Play nine games to receive 8x Tokens

Achieve top 10 in battle royale mode to get 10x Tokens

Achieve 5 Booyahs in any mode to get 15x Tokens

Users will also receive an in-game reward with each dice roll. Additional items will be provided to players when they roll a six on the die, land in a space occupied by another color piece, or even land in a gift space. This additional prize will help users complete the bundle by offering an opportunity to get the Newbie Devil Mask.

Steps to get rewards from the new Fire Ludo event in Free Fire MAX

Details about the newly commenced event of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Gamers should first open Free Fire MAX and select the Ludo Fire option from the lobby.

Step 2: Next, users can click on the Get Token option to acquire the tokens and use them to roll the dice.

Gamers can use the dice tokens and advance through the board (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the piece advances to its final square, gamers will receive the outfit.

The outfit is extremely valuable as it is priced at 1499 diamonds on all the other servers. Gamers must make all the attempts to get it for free.

