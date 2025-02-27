Free Fire Mask Royale: Rewards, duration, and more

Free Fire Mask Royale is a new event that will be introduced in the battle royale title, and it offers the players the perfect opportunity to acquire premium masks. There are several icon cosmetics available in the event, including the Old Man’s Mask, Big Fat Beard, Skeleton’s Magician Mask (White), and The Third Hand. Besides these, there are a few other items that the players can also acquire.

The event will last nearly two weeks, and individuals will have to shell out diamonds to make the spins. Fortunately, the cost of the spins is quite low, and most users will be able to afford it. Here are all the details about the Free Fire Mask Royale event.

Free Fire Mask Royale guide

The new event provides great cosmetic items (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Mask Royale commenced on February 27, 2025, and it will operate until March 11, 2025. The Luck Royale has a wide collection of items, including iconic masks that players can acquire by making spins. Each spin costs 9 diamonds, whereas a collection of 10+1 requires individuals to spend 90 diamonds.

Here is a list of the items that are available in the Free Fire Mask Royale:

Grand prizes:

Old Man’s Mask

Big Fat Beard

Skeleton Magician Mask

The Third Hand

Other prizes:

Magical Fox (Top)

Space Soldier (Top)

Meow Pro Pitcher (Bottom)

Trendy Diver (Bottom)

Meow Pro Pitcher (Head)

Glacier Devil Hunter (Head)

Surgeon Rogue (Shoes)

Meow Pro Pitcher (Shoes)

Luva Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate

Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Kami Series (M82B + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Hawk Wing (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Garena has further specified that a grand prize is guaranteed within 50 spins, further increasing the odds of the players getting the special items. It will take them a maximum of 200 spins to get all the possible grand prizes of the Free Fire Mask Royale.

Steps to access the Mask Royale event

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to access the Mask Royale event:

Step 1: Get started by opening the battle royale title and navigating to the in-game Luck Royale section. You can find its icon on the left side of the main lobby.

Step 2: As the next step, select the Mask Royale and choose between either of the two spin options.

Step 3: Finally, complete the payment. Diamonds will be deducted and a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

You can later equip the different masks by going to the “Vault” section inside the game.

