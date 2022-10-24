Free Fire MAX 100% Bonus Top-Up event guide: Get additional diamonds for free

Light Fest celebrations have been in full swing in Free Fire MAX. Today (24 October) is the peak day of the celebrations, and several new events have been added, allowing players to receive various items.

One of the most noteworthy additions is the '100% Bonus Top-Up' event, one of the most awaited events in the game’s community. With its introduction, gamers will be eligible to receive a 100% bonus on their diamond purchases, equivalent to receiving effectively two times as many diamonds.

Additional details regarding the event are provided below.

How to get a 100% bonus on diamonds top-up in Free Fire MAX

The 100% Bonus Top-Up event kicked off today, i.e., 24 October, and will continue until 28 October. During the event, all participants can purchase a predetermined quantity of diamonds to qualify for bonus diamonds.

The following is a rundown of the specific requirements that each user must satisfy:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Get 100 free diamonds

Top-up 300 diamonds: Get 200 free diamonds

Top-up 500 diamonds: Get 200 free diamonds

Top-up 1000 diamonds: Get 500 free diamonds

These conditions are cumulative, and if players purchase more than 1000 diamonds, they can claim all of the different rewards and obtain more than 1000 diamonds for free. This event is ideal for players who wish to buy the currency or those who purchase it regularly, since they will receive a significant bonus.

Steps to claim 100% bonus on diamonds top-up

Once you have met the different requirements, follow the steps outlined below to claim a 100% bonus in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: On the lobby screen of Free Fire MAX, tap on the 'Light Fest' icon to browse the different events in the game.

You can select the 100% Bonus Top-Up event and claim the free diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the different events show up on the screen, you must select the '100% Bonus Top-Up' event.

Step 3: You can then hit the 'Claim' button next to the rewards to get free diamonds in the battle royale title.

How to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX

The in-game center is the most common way to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX. You can follow the procedure below to purchase the currency:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the 'Diamond' icon to visit the top-up center.

There are several top-up options available that you can choose from (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After the top-up center shows up, choose the number of diamonds you wish to purchase. There are several options available:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

₹250 – 310 diamonds

₹400 – 520 diamonds

₹800 – 1060 diamonds

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Complete the payment to get the respective amount of diamonds in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the payment to get the diamonds in the game. Later, you can follow the procedure mentioned above to claim the bonus number of diamonds via the event.

If you want to complete the event and get all one thousand additional diamonds, you can choose the option that costs ₹800 (1060 diamonds). Consequently, you will be able to acquire 2060 diamonds for the price of ₹800 since 1000 diamonds will be provided as a bonus.

