5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire MAX (April 2022)

It's been a little more than six months since the global launch of Garena Free Fire MAX, and the popular BR shooter has already registered over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Amid the tenfold growth on the Android platforms, Free Fire MAX has also been a constant feature in the App Store's top charts for iOS.

The success of the MAX variant has served as a bonus for Garena, who have already witnessed the immense growth of their original battle royale game, Free Fire. Thus, Garena has been quite keen on bringing in new in-game content to maintain popularity. Consequently, users have witnessed a plethora of additions and optimizations in Free Fire MAX and the original game with each OB update.

Garena has also kept its focus on providing new collectibles to players. As a result, the in-game library of items has also expanded over time with the addition of sought-after items like emotes, skins, gloo walls, and more. Still, it is not that easy to spot the legendary-level emotes in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Best legendary emotes in the game as of April 2022

1) Eat My Dust

Animation: The character flaunts a golden-red sports car while jumping and sitting on its bonnet.

Players saw Eat My Dust emote in the "Graffiti Top Up" in February 2020. The boast-worthy animation and VFX have made it quite popular in the game ever since. Thus, players got to see the popular legendary emote in the game on various occasions.

2) Doggie

Animation: It showcases the in-game character and the Shiba pet vibing together to recreate the infamous Brazilian dancing dog meme.

Players have showered love over the Doggie emote due to its animation replicating the viral meme. Players first saw the Doggie emote in the game back in June 2020 and then saw its reintroduction in the Emote Party event in July of that year.

Doggie emote was a part of the "Super Draw" rewards that year, and was later part of some special events in Free Fire MAX on rare occasions.

3) Make it Rain

Animation: The character pulls out a stack of cash notes and throws them in the air to make it appear like a rain shower.

It was a special edition collectible that Garena introduced in September 2020 via the first Money Heist collaboration. During the limited duration of the collaboration, Make it Rain was available for purchase from the in-game store.

After the culmination of the collaboration, developers removed it, only for it to make its return via the second collaboration with the famous Spanish show in December 2021.

4) Flowers of Love

Animation: The character goes down on one knee while carrying a rose to emulate the proposal gesture.

Popularly known as the Rose emote, Flowers of Love was introduced via a Valentine's Day-themed top-up event in February 2019. It was unlockable after the purchase of 500 diamonds. The emote became quite popular after the event, leading to its return on Valentine's Day events and other occasions.

5) Mythos Four

Animation: The character employs a sword to cut through a stone, followed by the emergence of four mythical holograms.

Another impressive emote was seen for the first time in 2021's Rampage Ascension. There were multiple rewards available in the event's prize pool, and players could acquire the rewards via spins by paying a specific amount of diamonds.

Although Garena removed Mythos Four from the game after the event ended, it was among the best emotes introduced in 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi