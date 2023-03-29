Free Fire MAX Alvaro Top-Up: Get free Evil Grenadian Backpack and Fiery Rush Treatment Pistol

A new Alvaro Top-Up event is live on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It features a Treatment Pistol skin and a mythic backpack as rewards, all free on the purchase of a certain number of diamonds.

This article provides all the information about the new Alvaro Top-Up event and what players need to do to obtain its rewards.

A new Free Fire MAX Alvaro Top-Up event goes live on the Indian server

Alvaro Top-Up is a new event in Free Fire MAX that kicked off on March 29, 2023. It will end on April 4, 2023. During this time, players can purchase diamonds to get their hands on the Evil Grenadian Backpack and Fiery Rush Treatment Pistol.

Alvaro Top-Up has the following two requirements:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Treatment Pistol – Fiery Rush

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free Evil Grenadian Backpack

It is important to note that the purchase of 300 diamonds is enough to meet both requirements. This means that players only have to spend INR 240 to get the diamonds required to obtain the two rewards for free.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get Alvaro Top-Up rewards

Here are the instructions that you can follow to recharge diamonds in your account and collect the rewards of the Alvaro Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the top-up area after booting up Free Fire MAX. A long list of diamond packs will appear on the screen.

Step 2: Since the requirement for the top-up event is set at 300 diamonds, you can purchase the pack priced at INR 240. Going any further with the purchase will reduce the overall value offered by the free rewards.

Purchase the required number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the transaction via your preferred payment method. The diamonds will be credited to your account.

Step 4: After the diamonds are added to your account, you can claim the rewards of the Alvaro Top-Up event.

Claim the rewards from the top-up event's section (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Access the event area by clicking on the calendar icon and selecting Alvaro Top-Up under Alvaro Reignition.

Step 6: Hit the Claim option beside the activated button to claim the rewards.

The gun skin will be accessible within the Weapon section under the Armory section. You can equip the backpack skin in the Vault section. These two items provide great value, and players looking to purchase diamonds should make the most of this event offer.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes