Free Fire Max availability: List of countries where the game can be downloaded

Since its alpha testing in 2017, Free Fire has made significant progress and, at present, stands as one of the most successful mobile titles. Free Fire Max is an improved version of the game that has been created to provide a premium experience while retaining the original essence of the game. It has upgraded visuals and effects that offer an immersive experience.

It is a standalone application, and one of the essential assets of Free Fire Max is the Firelink Technology. This enables players to maintain their progress across both Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

Availability of Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is currently available in these select regions:

Vietnam (Games already launched)

Malaysia

Bolivia

MENA region

Note: The open beta tests are underway in Malaysia, Bolivia, and the MENA region. Additionally, the exact list of countries in the MENA region has not been revealed yet.

As a result, users only from the regions mentioned above can download Free Fire Max on their Android and iOS devices.

Minimum requirements

Android devices

RAM: 2 GB

ROM: 2.5 GB+

OS version Android 4.4 and above

iOS devices

iPhone 6S

ROM: 3 GB+

OS version: iOS 11 and above

Recommended specifications

Android devices

RAM: 4 GB

ROM: 4 GB+

OS version: Android 7 and above

iOS devices

iPhone 7

ROM: 4 GB+

OS version: iOS 11

Exclusive features

Certain features are currently only present in Free Fire Max but not in the normal version of the game. A few of them include:

360-degree lobby

The 360 degree lobby is one of the most attractive features of the game (Image via Free Fire Max)

It is one of the most appealing additions to Free Fire Max. In this 360-degree lobby, players choose to display content like weapons, vehicles, gloo wall skins, and more of their own choice.

Craftland

Players can use Craftland to create their own Clash Squad map (Image via Free Fire Max)

Craftland is a specific mode that enables players to create a map and later play it. This was also prevalent in the OB29 Advance Server of Free Fire but is yet to be introduced into the global iteration.

