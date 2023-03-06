Free Fire MAX Chroma Top-Up event: How to get free Techno Blast emote and Joyous Trim

The Chroma Top-Up event is now available on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. This event offers a beard and a mythic emote as free rewards for players who purchase premium in-game currency.

Top-Up events are common in Free Fire MAX, and they encourage players to acquire diamonds consistently by providing them with freebies. These events also improve the value of in-app transactions, as players receive additional products in addition to diamonds.

For a complete overview of the current Chroma Top-Up event, as well as instructions on how to obtain the rewards, read on.

New Chroma Top-Up starts on the Free Fire MAX Indian server

The Chroma Top-Up event was released on March 6, 2023, and will be around until March 14, 2023. During the said duration, players can acquire diamonds to benefit from the additional incentives in the form of a beard and emote.

The requirements of the new Free Fire MAX top-up events are at 100 and 300 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Garena has set the purchase threshold for the event at 100 and 300 diamonds, with the specifics being:

Purchase 100 diamonds to receive a free Joyous Trim

Purchase 300 diamonds to receive a free Techno Blast emote

These two requirements are successive, and if you purchase even a single diamond, it will be counted towards the progress of both items. Hence, on a purchase of 300 diamonds, both items will be unlocked and can be acquired through the special event interface.

Steps to purchase diamonds from the new event and receive rewards

You may purchase diamonds within Free Fire MAX within minutes and subsequently receive the rewards within a few minutes. The steps for the same are:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and load up the game's top-up section. A number of top-up options will appear on the screen.

In order to get the two rewards, purchase a pack of 310 diamonds or above (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the most appropriate option based on your preference, with a pack of 310 diamonds priced at ₹240 being the most optimal option.

This pack ensures that both requirements are met. You may purchase 100 diamonds as well, but in this case, you will only receive the beard. Additionally, any bigger purchase will leave you with less value.

Step 3: After the purchase, go to the event section and head to the Chroma Futura tab in Free Fire MAX.

Pick the top-up event from the available section. (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the Chroma Top-Up section from the long list of events. Click the claim button beside the activated rewards to receive the mythic emote and beard for free.

In addition, the rewards offered in the Chroma Top-Up event are highly desirable and worth more than the cost of purchasing the required diamonds. For example, similar items and mythic emotes in the store can cost up to 599 diamonds.

Therefore, Free Fire MAX players should take advantage of this opportunity and participate in the top-up event to obtain the rewards. However, if you are not interested in the current rewards, it may be worth waiting for the next iteration of the event.

