Free Fire MAX Countdown to Awakening: How to get free Weapon Royale Vouchers, Gold, and more in OB39 version

Free Fire MAX's highly anticipated patch update, OB39, finally rolled out earlier today on March 22, 2023, with Garena treating the fans with several interesting additions to the game. Interested readers can update FF MAX right now to experience the weapon balance changes, UI optimizations, new events, and adjustments in BR and CS modes.

Like any previous Free Fire MAX update, certain features included in the OB39 version will only arrive later in the months of March and April 2023. One of the key introductions to the game, Awakened Alvaro, is expected to be released in a few days. Developers have teased this arrival with a series of events, including Countdown to Awakening.

Countdown to Awakening: A guide to the Awakened Alvaro-themed event in Free Fire MAX OB39

Countdown to Awakening is a brand new event in the OB39 version (Image via Garena)

The latest Awakened Alvaro-themed promo is a login-based event, which allows players to obtain as much as 5000 Gold alongside free rewards in Free Fire MAX's OB39 version. Listed below are the conditions and collectibles that have been featured in the Countdown to Awakening event:

Log in one time - Get one Random Loadout Loot Crate and 1000 Gold

Get one Random Loadout Loot Crate and 1000 Gold Log in two times - Get one Gold Royale Voucher (expiry: 30/04/2023) and 1000 Gold

Get one Gold Royale Voucher (expiry: 30/04/2023) and 1000 Gold Log in three times - Get one Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: 30/04/2023) and 1000 Gold

Get one Diamond Royale Voucher (expiry: 30/04/2023) and 1000 Gold Log in four times - Get one Rageblast Pin and 1000 Gold

Get one Rageblast Pin and 1000 Gold Log in five times - Get three Weapon Royale Vouchers (expiry: 30/04/2023) and 1000 Gold

After logging into Free Fire MAX, players can access the event under the Alvaro: Reignition tab and then click on the Claim button to obtain their rewards.

Free Random Loadout Loot Crate and 1000 Gold (Image via Garena)

The first reward is a Random Loadout Loot Crate, which, as its name implies, provides a free loadout item as a reward. This loot crate has a 100% drop rate for Epic items, which includes the following:

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Airdrop Aid

Bonfire

Scan

Leg Pockets

Supply Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate is one of the rewards from Random Loadout Loot Crate's prize pool (Image via Garena)

FF MAX players can open the Random Loadout Loot Crate from their in-game inventory and claim any of the above-mentioned items.

The subsequent login rewards, excluding the Rageblast Pin, are vouchers for their eponymous Luck Royale sections and allow players to obtain rewards without spending any diamonds.

Awakened Alvaro will arrive soon with an exclusive film

Garena is expected to release Awakened Alvaro in Garena Free Fire and FF MAX, alongside its exclusive in-universe lore-based film, as promised in the OB39 Kelly Show (Season 4 Episode 2). As such, a YouTube video titled Alvaro: Reignition is scheduled to premiere on March 31, 2023, at 6:00 pm (IST).

For the unversed, Awakened Alvaro has a special ability known as Split Blitz which splits a grenade into multiple pieces and creates numerous explosions, just like the Cluster Grenade from the Call of Duty universe.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

