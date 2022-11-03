Free Fire MAX Customize Your Shiba event guide: Get new outfit and other rewards

Free Fire MAX OB36 version is heading towards its end in a few weeks, and Garena isn't holding back in introducing new events in the game. Over the past few days, the Halloween-editioned "Spookventure" series and Shiba-themed events have gone online in the famous battle royale shooter.

One of the latest additions to the in-game event section is another Shiba-themed event called "Customize Your Shiba." The new time-limited event brought with it the Chaotic Puppy Bundle and several other rewards. On top of that, players also have a chance to get the game's first-ever parachute skin with VFX.

The following section contains the complete guide to the "Customize Your Shiba" event.

Free Fire MAX's Customize Your Shiba: Duration, rewards, and procedure to claim items

Customize Your Shiba event went live on Wednesday, November 2 (Image via Garena)

The latest Shiba-themed event went online in Free Fire MAX on Wednesday, November 2. The event is scheduled to stay online for almost a week before ending on November 8.

Rewards

Items in the prize pool of the "Customize Your Shiba" even (Image via Garena)

The prize pool features the following rewards, with the Chaotic Puppy Bundle being the highlight:

Chaotic Puppy Bundle One Cube Fragment (Removable) Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate (Removable) Goldrim King Backpack (Removable) Infernal Draco (Red) Token Box (Removable) Bone Loot Box (Removable) Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022) (Removable) Shiba Box (Removable) Pet Skin: Shiba Sunshine (Removable) Three units of Pet Food (Removable)

Rewards from "2" to "10" are removable, as one can get rid of any two items from the prize pool. The Chaotic Puppy Bundle, being the highlight, will be the only unmovable collectible.

Therefore, after removing any two items, players will be able to draw rewards by paying diamonds. Once players have acquired the Chaotic Puppy Bundle, they will also unlock access to the following items in the Customize Your Shiba event:

Additional rewards in Free Fire MAX's Customize Your Shiba event

Purchasable items in Customize Your Shiba event (Image via Garena)

Here are the additional items that one can grab in Customize Your Shiba event after unlocking the Chaotic Puppy Bundle:

Clothing

Head

Evil Husky Mask (40% discount): 299 diamonds

Shy Shiba Mask (60% discount): 199 diamonds

Shoes

Shiba Slippers (40% discount): 149 diamonds

Chaotic Puppy (Starry) Shoes (60% discount): 99 diamonds

Collection

Bubble Pup Parachute: Free

How to access the Customize Your Shiba event in Free Fire MAX?

Rules of the event (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can access the Customize Your Shiba event in the game:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and sign in using the account linked to your Player ID.

If you are using a guest account, ensure to bind your account to a specific platform.

Customize Your Shiba event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the lobby, tap the calendar icon to open the event section, where you can access Customize Your Shiba under the "Events" tab.

Step 3: Press the "Go To" button to redirect to the event page.

Select two items (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select any two items that you want to remove.

Press confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Tap "Confirm" to remove the selected prizes.

Click "Spin" to draw rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Press "Spin" to spend diamonds and acquire rewards.

Use the shown button to purchase more items (Image via Garena)

Once you have grabbed the Chaotic Puppy Bundle, you can click the "Customize Your Shiba Bundle" button on the left to grab the additional items from the event.

Poll : 0 votes