How to get Chaotic Puppy Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Garena recently stocked the Free Fire MAX Indian server with a massive assortment of Shiba-themed items.

These items have been added to the game via several events. The most recent one is Customize Your Shiba, which offers a unique Chaotic Puppy Bundle and other cosmetics as rewards.

The event is very similar to the popular Faded Wheel in that players get to influence the prize pool and are assured of getting the chosen reward after a certain number of spins.

Customize Your Shiba made its way into the battle royale title on November 2, 2022, and players can access it until November 8, 2022.

New Customize Your Shiba event in Free Fire MAX provides a Chaotic Puppy Bundle and other rewards

Customize Your Shiba is a paid event in Free Fire MAX and requires you to spend diamonds to collect the rewards. However, you first have to remove two undesired items from the prize pool.

Customize Your Shiba event features the following rewards (Image via Garena)

The list of cosmetics up for grabs is as follows:

Chaotic Puppy Bundle

1x Cube Fragment

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Goldrim King Backpack

Infernal Draco (Red) Token Box

Bone Loot Box

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022)

Shiba Box

Pet Skin: Shiba Sunshine

3x Pet Food

The event's unique feature is that you can customize the bundle with further purchases. The cosmetics available for purchase are as follows:

Head

Evil Husky Mask – 299 diamonds

Shy Shiba Mask – 199 diamonds

Shoes

You can further purchase individual items (Image via Garena)

Shiba Slipper – 149 diamonds

Chaotic Puppy (Starry) Shoes – 99 diamonds

Collection

Bubble Pup Parachute – Free on purchase of all the previous four items

Once an item is acquired, it will not be repeated. Hence, there is no fixed rate for drawing the rewards. The price of acquiring the items at each spin is as follows:

1st spin – 3 diamonds

2nd spin – 9 diamonds

3rd spin – 19 diamonds

4th spin – 29 diamonds

5th spin – 49 diamonds

6th spin – 69 diamonds

7th spin – 99 diamonds

8th spin – 299 diamonds

The overall sum of diamonds required to obtain all of the rewards mentioned above is 576. This is a steal considering it includes a permanent outfit, loot box, and pet skin, among other items.

Steps to get rewards from the new event in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions below to get rewards from Customize Your Shiba event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Sign in to your Free Fire MAX account and access the new event interface. You can do this by clicking the go-to button under the corresponding section in the new tab.

Remove the prizes to proceed forward (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the event interface loads, select and remove two undesired items from the prize pool mentioned earlier.

Be careful while selecting the items, as you cannot change them later.

Make spins after spending diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Spend diamonds to make spins and get an item from the pool randomly. Continue the process until you have acquired a particular outfit.

Since the items are not repeated once acquired, you will get all the rewards by making eight spins.

Step 4: You can purchase additional fashion items by accessing the “Customize Your Shiba Bundle” tab.

You may equip the bundle through the vault tab.

