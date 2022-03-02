Free Fire MAX diamond top-up event: How to get free pet, pet skins, Katana skin, and more

Free Fire MAX players are constantly searching for freebies as items in the shop and events are rather expensive and often require many diamonds, which is not the best idea. The title regularly offers various events for players to enjoy, with top-up events being one of them.

The concept behind these events is rather straightforward. Players only need to purchase a specified quantity of diamonds throughout the event's duration to get rewards. As a result, the items available at events become essentially free.

Furthermore, a good number of characters and pets introduced in 2021 were first added through the top-up event. Currently, two separate events are underway, one featuring an exclusive pet, while the other provides a Katana skin.

How to get free katana skin and pet in Free Fire MAX

Players can get Katana Goldrim Tribute from the Free Fire MAX Promo Top-up event and Flash pet along with its skins through the Flash Top-Up event.

Event details

Flash pet (Image via Garena)

Flash Top-Up started on 15 February 2022, and gamers can make the most of it until 3 March 2022. A total of four items are up for grabs, which include the following:

Flash pet - Purchasing 100 diamonds

Pet Skin: Cyber Flash - Purchase 300 diamonds

Pet Kin: Festive Flash and Show off action - Purchase 500 diamonds.

The Katana skin (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, the Free Fire MAX Promo began on 25 February 2022 and will conclude on 3 March 2022, much like the last top-up event. Only one Katana skin is available, which can be obtained by acquiring a total of 100 diamonds during this period.

Steps to follow

Step 1: Players must open Free Fire MAX and navigate to the top-up section.

Purchase the required in-game currency (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they must purchase the preferred in-game currency pack. However, users should keep the requirements of the event in mind.

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, they can access the events section to collect the rewards.

Pets cost 699 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Both top-up events will close very soon, so users must make the decision quickly. Moreover, the same top-up will be counted in both events' progress. Hence, users can get Katana skin along with a pet to acquire 100 diamonds, which is a good deal. Generally, gamers must pay 699 gems to acquire a pet from the store, which is expensive for many of them.

