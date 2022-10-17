Free Fire MAX diamonds: How to use membership to get in-game currency for cheap

With new and exciting events in Free Fire MAX, the question of how to get diamonds for cheap has once again become prevalent in the community. Players constantly seek a source to acquire premium in-game currency at a lower price than those featured in regular top-ups.

Among all the available options within the game, memberships are certainly among the better ones, as these not only provide diamonds at a much lower cost but also offer additional incentives. This makes them very alluring to gamers. Continue reading to learn how to use memberships to get the in-game currency for cheap.

Memberships are a good option to get diamonds in Free Fire MAX for cheap

How to purchase membership in Free Fire MAX and get cheap diamonds

You may follow the instructions outlined below to purchase a membership in the battle royale title:

Step 1: Open the Membership section by clicking on the icon beside the existing number of diamonds.

Complete the payment to activate the membership (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click the button below the preferred membership option and complete the transaction to activate it.

The daily check reward is based on the membership (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the membership is active, you will receive diamonds and rewards directly. At the same time, other items can be collected through daily check-ins. If you miss out on certain rewards, they can be claimed using Second Chance.

Membership options

You have two membership options in Free Fire MAX, Weekly and Monthly. If both plans are bought at the same time, you will receive Super VIP, which includes additional diamonds and Evo Gun Token Choice Crate daily, further enhancing the value.

The perks of each plan are as follows:

Weekly (Price: INR 159)

You will receive the following rewards in the Free Fire MAX Weekly membership:

A total of 450 diamonds (100 instantly and a maximum of 350 accumulated through daily check-in)

8x Universal EP Badges

Access to privilege store

Special Weekly membership icon

Second Chance (Allows you to collect previously missed rewards)

The two memberships and the perks (Image via Garena)

Monthly (Price: INR 799)

You will receive the following rewards in the Free Fire MAX Monthly membership:

A total of 2,600 diamonds (500 instantly and a maximum of 2,100 accumulated through daily check-in)

60x Universal EP Badges

Access to privilege store

Special Monthly membership icon

Weapon Skin Gift Box (Get one 30-day trial gun skin of your choice from the six available options)

5x Second Chance (Allows you to collect previously missed rewards)

Upcoming 100% Bonus Top-Up event

Besides the membership, the 100% Bonus Top-Up event is scheduled to go live later this month as part of the Light Fest celebrations. According to the leaks, it is expected to be launched on October 24. In the event, you can get up to 1,000 diamonds as a bonus. This essentially slices the price of the top-up by half, reducing the bridge between it and the memberships.

If you are unwilling to proceed ahead with the membership, in that case, this event will provide a much higher value than the regular top-up. This is why you should wait till October 24 before purchasing a membership.

