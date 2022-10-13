How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free Gloo Wall skin and more rewards

Diamonds are the primary means through which Free Fire MAX players may indulge themselves in attractive cosmetics and accessories. Since users cannot farm this in-game currency and instead have to purchase it using real money, it has turned out to be a prized possession.

Garena, on the other hand, encourages players to buy diamonds by regularly launching top-up events where users have to reach a particular purchase threshold to win free cosmetics. The Dragon Bite Top-Up is a new entrant to the game and provides three exciting rewards, including a backpack, loot box, and Gloo Wall skin, free of cost.

Guide to purchasing Free Fire MAX diamonds and getting free top-up rewards

The new Dragon Bite Top-Up started on the Free Fire MAX India server on 13 October 2022 and will be available for players to take benefits from until 17 October 2022. The three rewards in the ongoing top-up events are as follows:

Dragon Bite Backpack in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Get Dragon Bite Loot Box for free on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get Dragon Bite Backpack for free on the purchase of 300 diamonds

Get Gloo Wall – Dragon Bite for free on the purchase of 500 diamonds

All three requirements mentioned above for the Free Fire MAX top-up event are cumulative; hence, only a purchase of 500 diamonds will net you all the rewards.

Purchasing diamonds in Free Fire MAX should not take more than a few minutes, and gamers can follow the steps given below to attain the rewards:

Step 1: Open the top-up section within the battle royale title by clicking on the “+” button on the top side.

A number of available top-up options will be displayed on the screen. The price of Free Fire MAX diamonds are:

Price of diamonds for the Indian server (Image via Garena)

100 diamonds at INR 80

310 diamonds at INR 250

520 diamonds at INR 400

1060 diamonds at INR 800

2180 diamonds at INR 1600

5600 diamonds at INR 4000

The highest requirement of the event is set at 500 diamonds; hence, users can acquire a pack worth INR 400 to get all the rewards. However, if they only wish to get the loot box and backpack, purchasing 310 diamonds will suffice.

Complete the payment to receive diamonds in your account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the preferred diamond pack and click on the button below. Make the payment through the desired option to complete the transaction.

Soon you will receive the diamonds in your account.

Click the claim button beside the rewards in the top-up event section (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You will then collect the rewards manually through the rewards section. Click on the calendar option on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: Select Dragon Bite Top-Up and then press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to acquire them.

You may equip the Dragon Bite Loot Box and Dragon Bite Backpack through the vault, while the exclusive Gloo Wall skin will be available in the weapon section.

This top-up event offers great value to individuals as it offers three rewards for free. Such items cost a few hundred diamonds to avail through the store or other events.

Poll : 0 votes