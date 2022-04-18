Free Fire MAX diamonds top up website for Indian users: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire MAX features various elements of characters, pets, gun skins, and other cosmetics in huge demand, and players generally require diamonds to acquire them. This currency is not free, though, and users must purchase it with real money, through subscriptions, special airdrops, and top-ups both within the game and on third-party websites.

Apart from the standard in-game top-up, Games Kharido is a popular alternative among gamers. Since the website has returned from extended maintenance, getting the diamonds has altered significantly, as they cannot buy in-game currency directly as before.

Players will have to complete a series of steps to get the diamonds through it.

Steps to get Free Fire MAX diamonds from Games Kharido

Getting diamonds through Games Kharido is not very difficult. Gamers have to purchase and redeem prepaid gift cards and use the password to top up.

Suppose users are confused about acquiring the currency from this website. In that case, they may follow the steps below:

Step 1: Readers must access the Games Kharido website on their devices. However, they must check the URL to ensure they are visiting the legitimate one.

Use one of the two to proceed ahead (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: Users will be prompted to sign in with their Facebook or Player IDs before proceeding.

Enter the Garena prepaid card password (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 3: After logging in, they will be presented with the interface to input the password of their prepaid gift card.

Step 4: Finally, gamers can click the confirm button to complete the transaction. They will receive the diamonds shortly on their IDs.

How to get prepaid gift cards

As per Games Kharido, players can acquire prepaid gift cards from MTCGAME. They need to choose the diamond pack on the site mentioned above, provide their email address, and complete the purchase to obtain the password in their mailbox.

The prices of the prepaid card for Free Fire MAX diamonds are as follows:

Costs of the prepaid card (Image via MTCGAME)

INR 78.54 for 100+10 diamonds

INR 156.28 for 210+21 diamonds

INR 390.31 for 530+53 diamonds

INR 779 for 1080+108 diamonds

INR 1554.89 for 2200+220 diamonds

Additional top up events

The event (Image via Garena)

After users have purchased the diamonds, they can benefit from the top up events underway in Free Fire MAX. This requires them to buy in-game currency to get the rewards.

The Spirit Unbroken Top Up event is currently accessible in Free Fire MAX, offering two rewards — backpack and katana skin — for acquiring 500 diamonds.

