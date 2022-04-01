Free Fire MAX download: How to get the latest FF Max APK

It has been more than a week since Garena rolled out the OB33 update for Free Fire MAX and its original variant. The new update has added a variety of features alongside a plethora of optimizations with regards to weaponry and other in-game content. Furthermore, the much-awaited BTS collab also arrived in Free Fire MAX, apart from the new introductions.

Thus, most users have already downloaded the latest version to enjoy the latest features and new in-game content. Gamers who haven't upgraded Free Fire MAX on their smartphones can use the application stores for iOS and Android (the App Store option is not available in India).

However, if users want to download the latest version of Free Fire MAX APK, they can do so by using the official link provided by Garena on the game's website.

Garena Free Fire MAX: A step-by-step guide to downloading the latest APK version

How to download the latest APK version for Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Downloading the APK version of the MAX variant is beneficial for users who use mobile data. They can follow this step-by-step guide shown below:

Step 1: Open a web browser and use the search engine to find Garena Free Fire's official website.

Step 2: Tap on the relevant result shown by the search engine.

One must tap on "Download APK" for the latest version (Image via Garena)

Step 3: There are two options listed on the homepage: "Download APK" and "Download Free Fire." Users will need to tap on the 'APK' option.

Step 4: The link will redirect the users to a specific webpage listing APK files for Free Fire and its MAX variant. As expected, players must choose the latter.

The download size is 990 MB (Image via Garena)

Step 5: The download process will start, and the size of the MAX variants' APK is 990 MB. This way, players can continue the download process using Wi-Fi.

Note: In the case of mobile data, players can also pause and resume the download provided they are using a browser with a low frequency of "download fails."

Step 6: Gamers can install the file upon downloading it, provided they have enabled the application setting of "install from unknown sources."

Step 7: Players need to open the game and download additional resources upon installation.

The device's system will install the latest version of the game, and users can log in using their desired method. Players can repeat the same process to install the game on a PC as well(Android emulators).

Note: If users have the previous APK version installed, they should uninstall and delete it before starting the process mentioned above.

Updating using the application stores

Garena Free Fire in the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

To update the MAX variant to the latest version using an application store (iOS or Android), they need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the application store and use the search box to find the game.

Step 2: Tap on the required result and tap the update button.

Step 3: After players have updated the game, they can open it and download the additional resources.

Players can easily log in and access the game without any hassle.

Edited by Atul S