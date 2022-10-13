Free Fire MAX Dragon Bite Top-Up: Get free backpack, loot box, and more

Top-up events are a great way for Free Fire MAX users to acquire exclusive and premium-quality cosmetics within the game. These events allow them to claim highly valuable items at absolutely no cost. Thankfully, the developers consistently roll out new top-up events.

The Dragon Bite Top-Up event begins today (October 13) and will remain active until October 17. Users can claim an eye-catching dragon-themed loot box, backpack, and gloo wall skin for free via this specific event.

Free Fire MAX's new Dragon Bite Top-Up event includes three themed items

The cosmetics have flaming dragon designs (Image via Garena)

The Dragon Bite Top-Up event offerings and the corresponding requirements are as follows:

Dragon Bite loot Box - 100 diamonds

Dragon Bite Backpack - 300 diamonds

Dragon Bite Gloo Wall - 500 diamonds

Free Fire MAX users can claim all three items for free. All they have to do is top-up the required diamonds and then claim the rewards. This means that once they credit the specified amount of diamonds to their FF MAX accounts, they will be able to claim the prizes without having to use the diamonds that they've purchased.

Interested users should go through the following guide to top up diamonds and claim the prizes.

Steps to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX for the Dragon Bite Top-Up event

The in-game top-up center is a convenient method for top-ups (Image via Garena)

Here are the steps required to obtain diamonds via the in-game top-up center:

Step 1: First, you need to confirm that you have enough balance in the virtual storefront associated with the battle royal title. Currently, the amount of money required for diamonds on the Indian server is as follows:

100 diamonds - ₹80

310 diamonds - ₹250

520 diamonds - ₹400

1060 diamonds - ₹800

2180 diamonds - ₹1,600

5600 diamonds - ₹4,000

You will need to spend ₹400 to complete the 500 diamond top-up and claim all three prizes from the event.

Step 2: Log into your Free Fire MAX account and go to the top-up screen by tapping on the diamond icon located at the top of the lobby screen.

Step 3: The first section will be the top-up center. Tap on the preferred option by looking at the diamonds and their cost.

Step 4: A dialog box will pop up asking for payment confirmation. The diamonds will be credited to your FF MAX ID soon after you confirm the payment.

Guide to claiming the Dragon Bite Top-Up rewards

The Dragon Bite gloo wall skin is a new cosmetic on the Indian server (Image via Garena)

After making the top-up, users will then need to follow the steps below to claim the said rewards:

Step 1: From the lobby, tap on the diamond icon and then head to the top-up event section by clicking the Top-Up event tab.

Step 2: There, you will see glowing buttons next to specific rewards. Hit the button to claim them.

Step 3: After claiming the rewards, you can go to the vault section and equip them individually.

Free Fire MAX users must top-up diamonds during the event to unlock rewards. They will not be able to claim them if they already have diamonds in their account.

